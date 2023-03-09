Patch notes: B 0.2.05.018

The following errors were fixed:
-
Fixed bug that prevented charging AO battery to 100%.
-
Fixed the bug that prevents charging the emergency batteries.
-
Fixed bug with player's arms animation (sometimes they were in strange positions).
-
Fixed calculation of fluid lost due to low integrity in the core and pressurizer vessel.
-
Fixed calculation of pressurizer damage from ignition of heaters with low coolant volume.
-
Fixed bug that prevented some switches from being activated when AO was performing maintenance.
-
Adjustments in the scale of the accumulated energy graph.
