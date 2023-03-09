 Skip to content

Nucleares update for 9 March 2023

Patch notes: B 0.2.05.018

Build 10731896

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following errors were fixed:

  • Fixed bug that prevented charging AO battery to 100%.

  • Fixed the bug that prevents charging the emergency batteries.

  • Fixed bug with player's arms animation (sometimes they were in strange positions).

  • Fixed calculation of fluid lost due to low integrity in the core and pressurizer vessel.

  • Fixed calculation of pressurizer damage from ignition of heaters with low coolant volume.

  • Fixed bug that prevented some switches from being activated when AO was performing maintenance.

  • Adjustments in the scale of the accumulated energy graph.

Changed files in this update

Contenido Basico Depot 1428421
