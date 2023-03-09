Patch notes: B 0.2.05.018

The following errors were fixed:

Fixed bug that prevented charging AO battery to 100%.

Fixed the bug that prevents charging the emergency batteries.

Fixed bug with player's arms animation (sometimes they were in strange positions).

Fixed calculation of fluid lost due to low integrity in the core and pressurizer vessel.

Fixed calculation of pressurizer damage from ignition of heaters with low coolant volume.

Fixed bug that prevented some switches from being activated when AO was performing maintenance.