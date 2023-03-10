EARLY ACCESS - PATCH NOTES - V0.81.04

NEW!
- New veggies: Rooty-Frooties!
- Look out for these chaos-infused trees, they may be capable of growing random veggies, but they may also be looking right back at you if you stare too long!
- New baddies: Frootlings!
- Worshippers of chaos, fans of overly complex sunglasses, and the first baddies to have a long-ranged attack behavior!
- New defensive plants: Dartvines!
- These aggressive vineplants will defend your crops with deadly accuracy from a very long distance! Craft them at your Alchemy table or bring plenty of offerings to C’thul for a chance to find their seeds.
- New alchemical recipes: craft your own C’thul offerings!
- Exchange your most commonly found offerings for rarer ones and enjoy C’thul’s greatest gifts!
- New costume variation: Morgana’s Unicorn Onesie!
- After getting a “lil’ jelly” of Voltaire’s latest drip, Morgana finally got a new costume variation - as requested by players!
BUGFIXES
- Retroactively granted achievements for reaching level 10, level 20 and finishing the tutorial quests (for players who had previously completed these in the demo version)
- Fixed an issue that could cause some UI overlays in the alchemy table to lose its formatting
- Fixed an issue that could cause the “hold” interaction to play itself without canceling the animation, when attempting to unlock Reliquarium Boons without enough Soulstones
- Fixed an issue that could cause the player to lose track of their selection in the Wardrobe menu while using a controller
- Fixed an issue that was causing an overly loud sound to play whenever you defeated El Capitan
- Fixed some instances of typos or mismatched wording reported by players (thank you!)
- Fixed some instances of duplicated clicking sounds while navigating option menus
- Leveling up and selecting a new skill during an active night cycle will no longer display the level-up prompt with the same selections once the night is over
- Defensive plants will now properly change targets if their original target moves out of their maximum range
- Improved the wording displayed on the overlay of trees that yield crops in two different days, to better reflect that you must to wait another day to harvest it again
- Completing two or more quest objectives at once will now properly display each reward received in text, when you interact with the mailbox to deliver them
- Depleted crowberry bushes and dig spots already dug up are now properly saved on exit, instead of always being respawned on game load
BALANCE
- Soulreapers’ HP base value increased from 5 to 6
- Hogrider’s (Boss) HP base value increased by 20%
- Base amount of Soulstones dropped from Bosses lowered from 15 to 10 (more on this soon, there will be new rewards at a later stage)
- Crowberry Bushes now drop 2 berries at once, but can only be harvested once - meaning you only need to interact with them once for the same amount as before
- Crowberries are now also affected by nutrition decay (consuming several of the same veggies in a row), keeping the same base amount of hunger restored, but a minimum value of 1. To prevent nutrition decay, vary your consumption of different veggies and pay attention to the number indicated when you hover over each consumable in your inventory
- Harvesting Crowberries will no longer count towards “collecting seeds” quests, as intended
- Consuming veggies immediately after fainting or going to sleep with 100 hunger no longer removes the extra enemy aggressiveness debuff, as intended
