Some quests were not properly completing and returning an error rather than sending you to the next stage of that quest when there was one. The problem seems mostly related to Steam Deck devices, but shifting the code positions seems to work as intended from some feedback I've gotten.
A few audio bugs were fixed.
Please feel free to report any bugs along with a copy of the error you received in the Community Hub, and I'll try to get to it as quickly as I can.
Sword of Wonder: It's Good to be a King update for 9 March 2023
Patch Notes 3-9-2023
