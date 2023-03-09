 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sword of Wonder: It's Good to be a King update for 9 March 2023

Patch Notes 3-9-2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10731691 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Some quests were not properly completing and returning an error rather than sending you to the next stage of that quest when there was one. The problem seems mostly related to Steam Deck devices, but shifting the code positions seems to work as intended from some feedback I've gotten.

  • A few audio bugs were fixed.

  • Please feel free to report any bugs along with a copy of the error you received in the Community Hub, and I'll try to get to it as quickly as I can.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2204031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link