Update 0.8.4

Greetings survivors! Many cool updates: Alfheim Ragnarok in da house, a new way to earn leaves, Talkôr rework and bestiary available!

Alfheim Ragnarok

You will be able to face Ragnarok levels in Alfheim! Bosses and elites now have new abilities too! Who will make it to the top 10???



Talkôr

Talkôr had what we considered to be an exponential profit curve. The more gold he had, the more his strength and survivability increased. When we created Talkôr, we wanted him to be strongly linked to gold, but not that once he reached a certain amount, he would be practically invincible and then runs became no fun. To solve this and make him more balanced, we have adjusted several things:

The infinite gold bag time has been reduced from 2 to 1.75.

The chance that enemies affected by the gold status will give a gold coin when dying has been reduced from 25% to 5%.

The maximum damage that can be obtained by Greed has been limited to 100 gold coins.

Orbs have been limited to a maximum of 100 gold coins.

Boss Rage

Bosses will now have to be defeated in a certain amount of time. This time is set according to the difficulty (don't worry, there is enough time for you to defeat them).

If the boss is not defeated in time, it will enter Rage mode and the next hit you receive will be lethal (you’ll still be able to fight and defeat it in this mode, it’s not an automatic one-shot bye bye).

You can see the time left above the life bar.

Why did we make this change? Some characters (like Talkôr) became really unbalanced compared to others when they took advantage of endless time to farm gold while dodging the boss.

That being said, we have reversed a change we made some time ago, where boxes stopped dropping gold when a boss appeared. They will now drop gold, potions, and artifacts once again.

Let us know what you think!

ːNA_Leafː Yggdrasil Leaves ːNA_Leafː

We want to make it easier to earn leaves, especially for new players who have many to unlock.

Therefore, we have done the following:

Enemies will now grant leaves when defeated a number of times, whether they are common enemies or Elites.

The base seed drop probability has been increased.

Earned leaves are now displayed on the end game panel.

Bestiary

The Bestiary is now available on the Glossary! In this section you will see all the enemies you have defeated. It will show how many times you have defeated an enemy and how many times it has defeated you.

Fixes and improvements:

The information on how to earn Yggdrasil leaves now shows how many leaves you have obtained by defeating common and elite enemies.

Fixed a bug that caused certain boss animations to freeze when affected by status effects.

Fixed text bugs.

Reducing the alpha of the visual effects now applies correctly to Helga's relics.

Improved performance with poison visual effects that could generate a lot of lag.

Performance improved on the Repulsion Charm artifact.

Jotunheim beta

Next Thursday the Jotunheim Beta will be available for anyone who wishes to give it a try ːNA_Gnokiː



