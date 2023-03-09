Ruin V0.0.10α

Just a small update, not too many changes
- Updated the load game window, should work better now and not cause any freezing.
- Console will now save data like binds
- Updated some icons
- Added a new slot for pets!
- -Expect to see more on this in future patches
- Started work on the settlement system.
- -The island senses your prescence, upon founding a settlement, you will find yourself being periodically attacked.
- +Walls are now destructible
- +Some fixes and minor improvements
- +Fixed a bug with the standing torch, no longer a bloomery
