 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ruin update for 9 March 2023

Ruin V0.0.10α

Share · View all patches · Build 10731624 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small update, not too many changes

  • Updated the load game window, should work better now and not cause any freezing.
  • Console will now save data like binds
  • Updated some icons
  • Added a new slot for pets!
  • -Expect to see more on this in future patches
  • Started work on the settlement system.
  • -The island senses your prescence, upon founding a settlement, you will find yourself being periodically attacked.
  • +Walls are now destructible
  • +Some fixes and minor improvements
  • +Fixed a bug with the standing torch, no longer a bloomery

Changed files in this update

Ruin Content Depot 1521781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link