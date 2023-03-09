 Skip to content

Old World update for 9 March 2023

Mar 9th Hotfix update

Share · View all patches · Build 10731610 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A hotfix update, 1.0.66012 release (03/09/2023), has been released today on the main branch.

This fixes a crash bug in Heroes of the Aegean scenario 1.

