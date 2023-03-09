Early Access v1.0.4

mac OS version!

new backup system to make sure you don't lose your progress!

added pet beavers, this feature is NOT done, i wanted to get this done before the update but i'm going to be gone for a couple days and i wanted to get something out as there hasn't bee anything in two weeks.

added new branch of prestige upgrades

added parallax background to the prestige screen

added lines between nodes in the prestige screen

added support for hiDPI screens

made prestige nodes grow whilst hovering over them

changed some font sizes here and there

reworded some achievements

reworded the base prestige node

nerfed the offline production prestige upgrades, they were limiting design space

updated the engine from godot 3.4.4 to 3.5.1

updated the godotSteam integration layer from 3.14 to 3.18.3

updated steamworks from 1.53 to 1.55

updated how steam is handled under the hood to allow the exporting to non-steam platforms such as android, iOS and consoles

added the possibility of a node in the prestige screen requiring multiple other nodes

added the functionality of selling certain nodes

added beta update channel on steam if you're interested

fixed extra % logs taking up two lines in prestige screen

fixed an issue with the settings not properly saving on some devices

fixed an issue with scientific notation displaying numbers larger than they were

fixed tons of issues regarding accidentally buying prestige nodes