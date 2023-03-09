Welcome to Munchkin!

Munchkin Digital is now available! Today, we’re leaving Early Access and opening up the doors for cross-platform play, so get in there and meet some new adventurers! Your feedback and support over the past couple of months have been invaluable to getting Munchkin to this milestone, and we’re looking forward to continuing to help the community flourish and the game grow.

With this release, we’re introducing:

New features

Full cross-platform play on Steam, iTunes, and Google Play. Defeat your enemies wherever you may find them!

New Improvements

Added ability to choose avatar when playing Challenges

Can now cycle through opponents’ inventories without exiting the inventory window for easier trading

New animation for Monsters that are discarded but not defeated

Improved presentation of which side is winning in combat

Buff/Debuff Icons added to communicate modifications to monster strength which can be tapped to reveal the source of the effect

The highlight color for interactable items in inventory is now distinct from the swap items highlight

AI now more likely to save one shots to use on themselves

Updates to prompt triggers to improve pacing

Update to card titles in the inventory to match the casing used for full card titles and for extended localizations support

Bug Fixes

Continued focus reducing the number of softlock, crash, and gameplay related bugs

Addressed a desync issue occurring during multiplayer game

Bad stuff now occurs when running away from Monster’s Mate

Dead players may no longer receive items via trade

Fixed an issue where a mate would not visually update the treasure on offer in combat

And many more!

Improvements From Early Access

Added French, Spanish, German and Turkish localization

Lengthened timers and created a no-timer option for game creation

Added more details for when your help offer is declined/rejected

Fixed a significant number of soft-locks, crashes, and gameplay related bugs

Discarding card animation is faster and more clear

VFX added to make it more apparent where equipped cards/classes/races are going

AI now delays slightly in taking actions so there’s time to see what’s happening on their turn

Configuring your inventory now has more clear indicators of what can be moved or selected

Added warnings to some of the most common gameplay mistakes to make sure players are making the moves they intend

Action log no longer scrolls automatically when new actions are taken for easier readability during enemy turns

Tutorial 1 and 2 now clarify how configuring items works in your inventory

Ongoing UX and legibility improvements

We’re excited for where this next adventure goes, and grateful for your help in getting this far!

As always, if you’re enjoying your time in Munchkin, please take a moment to leave a review and let your fellow adventurers know what they’re missing…it’s the best way to help spread the word and welcome new players.

And if you run into trouble along the way, please drop us a line at Support@DireWolfDigital.com so that we can investigate and help.

Thanks for playing Munchkin! Now go kick open that door!