Welcome to Munchkin!

Munchkin Digital is now available! Today, we’re leaving Early Access and opening up the doors for cross-platform play, so get in there and meet some new adventurers! Your feedback and support over the past couple of months have been invaluable to getting Munchkin to this milestone, and we’re looking forward to continuing to help the community flourish and the game grow.
With this release, we’re introducing:
New features
- Full cross-platform play on Steam, iTunes, and Google Play. Defeat your enemies wherever you may find them!
New Improvements
- Added ability to choose avatar when playing Challenges
- Can now cycle through opponents’ inventories without exiting the inventory window for easier trading
- New animation for Monsters that are discarded but not defeated
- Improved presentation of which side is winning in combat
- Buff/Debuff Icons added to communicate modifications to monster strength which can be tapped to reveal the source of the effect
- The highlight color for interactable items in inventory is now distinct from the swap items highlight
- AI now more likely to save one shots to use on themselves
- Updates to prompt triggers to improve pacing
- Update to card titles in the inventory to match the casing used for full card titles and for extended localizations support
Bug Fixes
- Continued focus reducing the number of softlock, crash, and gameplay related bugs
- Addressed a desync issue occurring during multiplayer game
- Bad stuff now occurs when running away from Monster’s Mate
- Dead players may no longer receive items via trade
- Fixed an issue where a mate would not visually update the treasure on offer in combat
- And many more!
Improvements From Early Access
- Added French, Spanish, German and Turkish localization
- Lengthened timers and created a no-timer option for game creation
- Added more details for when your help offer is declined/rejected
- Fixed a significant number of soft-locks, crashes, and gameplay related bugs
- Discarding card animation is faster and more clear
- VFX added to make it more apparent where equipped cards/classes/races are going
- AI now delays slightly in taking actions so there’s time to see what’s happening on their turn
- Configuring your inventory now has more clear indicators of what can be moved or selected
- Added warnings to some of the most common gameplay mistakes to make sure players are making the moves they intend
- Action log no longer scrolls automatically when new actions are taken for easier readability during enemy turns
- Tutorial 1 and 2 now clarify how configuring items works in your inventory
- Ongoing UX and legibility improvements
We’re excited for where this next adventure goes, and grateful for your help in getting this far!
As always, if you’re enjoying your time in Munchkin, please take a moment to leave a review and let your fellow adventurers know what they’re missing…it’s the best way to help spread the word and welcome new players.
And if you run into trouble along the way, please drop us a line at Support@DireWolfDigital.com so that we can investigate and help.
Thanks for playing Munchkin! Now go kick open that door!
