P&C Beta Update: 09.03.23

It's OX time! And make sure to report that memory crash happening when entering the world map being fixed (or not)! It's important to proceed with the game leaving EA on Steam. So yea, it's stressing me out~

Size: 797.5 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Ox Princess NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Carolina, Ox Princess has been added as DLC character

ːswirliesː "Masochist" Skill added

ːswirliesː 9 new "Bartender" Costumes added! They will be shown next and will be unlocked by completing the new version of Pervert's Dash!

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes while browsing eggs in Dear's menu

ːswirliesː Fixed Egg stats not being all set at 1

ːswirliesː Fixed Menu Access not working on some occasions, it gets restored anytime the party enters the World Map

ːswirliesː Fixed Talon Guard shown in Golem Princess' throne room when she needs to be recharged