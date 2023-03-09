P&C Beta Update: 09.03.23

It's OX time! And make sure to report that memory crash happening when entering the world map being fixed (or not)! It's important to proceed with the game leaving EA on Steam. So yea, it's stressing me out~
Size: 797.5 MBs
Additions and Changes:
ːswirliesː Ox Princess NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Carolina, Ox Princess has been added as DLC character
ːswirliesː "Masochist" Skill added
ːswirliesː 9 new "Bartender" Costumes added! They will be shown next and will be unlocked by completing the new version of Pervert's Dash!
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes while browsing eggs in Dear's menu
ːswirliesː Fixed Egg stats not being all set at 1
ːswirliesː Fixed Menu Access not working on some occasions, it gets restored anytime the party enters the World Map
ːswirliesː Fixed Talon Guard shown in Golem Princess' throne room when she needs to be recharged
Changed depots in beta branch