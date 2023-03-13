The Underwater Update Is Here!

Heya railroad workers!
It has been a while since the last major update, so we're stoked this update is finally out of the door. This time, we're heading for the depths of the oceans! You will have to defy the challenge of the deep to return back to the surface. We've also updated and improved our most beloved compass-wagon, added crossplay to the time-mode and more (see the changelog below).
Here's a more visual look at what's new:
Or alternatively at a glance:
Since the TIME mode goes out of beta with this update, we decided to wipe the highscores for it.
Now is the perfect time to submit your new scores!
Have any question about the update? Ask us here or on our Discord server.
Changelog 2.1-e04dd6d3b
- New: Underwater biome added
- New: Time mode now cross-play compatible (Meaning that console versions got updated to the same version)
- New: Former compass wagon acts now as map wagon
- New: Special themed main menu
- New: Separate ambient sound setting in settings
- New: Default character selection in settings
- Crash fix: Game sometimes not starting on Windows 7
- Improvement: Savegame menu opens fater
- Improvement: Internally we support now up to 8 connected controllers such that 4 external controllers on steam deck should work now
- Improvement: The highscore ui now shows if replay is available
- Improvement: Uploading highscore UI in replay more responsive
- Improvement: Added new certificate to the linux/mac version of mono hopefully reducing faults
- Improvement: Allow for further distances in sandbox
- Fix: Atmosphere not correctly played in main menu
- Fix: Milk wagon plunger offset fixed
- Fix: Meteor not correctly saved in save files
- Fix: Extreme CPU on one thread CPUs
- Fix: Use less then N tracks was impossible in some cases
- Fix: Some Buttons did not make any sound in menu
- Fix: Rare race condition made mapgen crash on first extreme map
- Fix: Some game end screens assumed that player used checkpoints when they didn't
- Fix: Music fixes in main menu
- Fix: "No space for improvement" did trigger at wrong occasions
- Fix: Controller remapping sometimes lost
- Fix: Bot did not behave correctly with the buckinator wagon
Changed files in this update