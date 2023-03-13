The Underwater Update Is Here!

Heya railroad workers!

It has been a while since the last major update, so we're stoked this update is finally out of the door. This time, we're heading for the depths of the oceans! You will have to defy the challenge of the deep to return back to the surface. We've also updated and improved our most beloved compass-wagon, added crossplay to the time-mode and more (see the changelog below).

Here's a more visual look at what's new:

Or alternatively at a glance:

Since the TIME mode goes out of beta with this update, we decided to wipe the highscores for it.

Now is the perfect time to submit your new scores!

Have any question about the update? Ask us here or on our Discord server.

Changelog 2.1-e04dd6d3b