1.1.4 patch notes

Hello everyone! Excited to share the new patch notes with you all. We're still working hard for our next major update that is coming soon and we're still going strong when it comes to optimizing the performance in the game as well.

New Language

Added Simplified Chinese language to the game.

Performance

Massively reduced the overall size of the game on the drive.

Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes slightly stutter during combat.

Fixed an uncommon low FPS issue that would happen during long battles.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where rarity crystals would sometimes show on different cards after upgrading cards.

Fixed a bug where we cannot use cards when launching the phase 2 of the Dunestalker battle.

Fixed a bug where Blessing of the Underworld wasn't healing the Gallu for the correct amount.

If the player has 0 Gold, the Golden Touch affix particle will not trigger anymore.

Fixed a bug where Hand of Destiny was also giving out Common cards.

Fixed a bug where the Curses description wasn't clear when hovering over it on the Leaderboard.

Fixed a bug where Commendation of Power could sometimes attempt to upgrade a Neutral card.

Fixed a bug where the enemy could have no target after being freed from Titan's Dream stasis effect.

Fixed a bug where using Pyrokinesis while having no runes would create a Burn debuff without stacks.

Fixed a bug where after defeat, the random encounters that were in the previous run would spawn again.

Fixed a bug where Grand Emergence would not correctly trigger and go into negatives.

Fixed a bug where Jinn of Destruction's Clash against inoffensive minion will render them unable to use their ability for the remainder of battle.

Fixed an issue where the Alu's Haunt particle effect would linger on a platform after the owner of that debuff would be defeated.

The algorithm for rarity in rewards will now be properly reset after a run.

Quality of Life

Dynamic numbers in buffs, debuffs, passives and states are now color coded.

The entire Draw Pile is now being saved on begin battle, so restarting a fight will not change the order of the initial Draw Pile.

Removed unnecessary scroll bars in some of the UI panels.

Removed Neutral and NPC cards from the Merchant's upgrade panel to remove distractions.

Removed rarity crystal from the Neutral and NPC cards.

Cleaned up the Panel before joining the Dunestalker battle and removed one unnecessary extra click.

Character's HP is now displayed after the Mini boss when choosing the rewards.

It is now possible to hover over the buffs and talents to check their description while on the map.

Further enhancement to the targeting when using the ALT button to Self target.

When getting a card during battle from an enemy, it will now be displayed in the middle of the screen for a brief moment with a message to accompany it.

After obtaining a card from an NPC, it will now be displayed after the end of the dialogue.

Some other minor quality of life changes.

Art

Added a new skin to the Crownless King NPC.

Added a particle effect to the following spells: "Augment", "A Thousand Cuts", "Stratagem", "Fire", "Brimstone", "Dark Cloud".

Added a particle effect for the passive: "Putrid Explosion".

Gameplay