One week after release of Dark Chess

THIS IS NOT A GAME OF CLASSIC CHESS.

That should be our motto.

The most significant criticism we receive is that our game is not a chess game, as indicated by negative reviews and game returns. It is disheartening to discover that people are not reading the description, not examining screenshots, nor attempting to comprehend why we chose to name the game Dark Chess.

Disclaimer

We are considering adding a prominent disclaimer at the beginning of the game, ensuring that players understand that it is not a classic chess game. After they confirm they will be bounded to sell their souls if they ever say anything about it not being a classic chess game.

We want to make it clear that the game is based on alternative rules and variations of chess, and we hope that players will appreciate and enjoy it for what it is.

The Campaign

While we didn't originally plan for it, we have decided to create a single player Campaign for both Classic Chess and Dark Chess. Although some people may still find something to complain about (especially in regards to Classic Chess), we believe that it will be of interest to many of our players.

Feedback

We've received a lot of feedback from players since the game's release, and we're working hard to make improvements based on what you've told us. Here are a few things that were heavily requested:

The ability to change set pieces for the Campaign. We've heard you and are working on implementing this feature.

Achievements. We understand that Steam achievements are important for many players, and even though the game already has its own achievements, we are working hard to implement Steam achievements as well.

Windowed mode. We've received requests to enable windowed mode, and while it's already possible to access it using the alt+enter combination on your keyboard, we understand the convenience of having it available in the game settings. Therefore, we are currently working on adding the option to play in windowed mode in the game settings.

Some players found the game too hard, so we've added an Easy and Normal Campaign modes to make it more accessible to chess newbies.

Puzzles are too hard. Puzzles were also a challenge for some players, so we've added a hint button for every Puzzle. The button first shows you the piece you need to move, followed by a 15-second cooldown before it shows you where to move it. You can repeat this process as many times as you need to.

Bugs. We appreciate your help in finding bugs, and we're working to fix them as quickly as possible. If you encounter any issues, please let us know in discord or via email at play@talltroll.com.

Some players have said that the game is too short, but it should take between 5 and 10 hours to complete the Campaign. You can also play Solo and PvP modes if you want to spend more time in the game.

If you don't like playing against a particular opponent in the Campaign, please let us know what you liked or disliked about the game. Your feedback will help us adjust and balance the game for the best possible experience.

You can help.

If you enjoyed playing the game, we would be grateful if you could leave a review on Steam. Your feedback helps other players and also helps Steam gain a better understanding of our game. Additionally, you can share the game with your friends and family. We have also added Steam's Remote Play Together, which allows you to play the game with your Steam friends, even if they do not own the game yet.

Your support means a lot to us.

Thank you!