Patch 1.0.230309 | Release Day!

Greetings, dimensional travelers! It is with great joy that we bring you our official release build! We've put our sweat and tears into this one, we hope you enjoy it. We'll also be monitoring the game over the next few days for potential issues.

Here's a list of the changes:

Fixed crashes when playing in a friends lobby

Added shop and season progress

Added ability to choose player title

3 maps are now available! Forest, Shipwreck and Buildings

Fixed issue where Luna did not have sounds during her takedown animation

-The Netherverse Development Team