Netherverse update for 9 March 2023

Patch 1.0.230309 | Release Day!

Patch 1.0.230309 | Release Day!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, dimensional travelers! It is with great joy that we bring you our official release build! We've put our sweat and tears into this one, we hope you enjoy it. We'll also be monitoring the game over the next few days for potential issues.

Here's a list of the changes:

  • Fixed crashes when playing in a friends lobby
  • Added shop and season progress
  • Added ability to choose player title
  • 3 maps are now available! Forest, Shipwreck and Buildings
  • Fixed issue where Luna did not have sounds during her takedown animation

Follow-us on our social medias and Discord community for upcoming news and organized play!

-The Netherverse Development Team

