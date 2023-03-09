Hello all,

Your helpful feedback continues and based to it we decided to offer another intermediate patch before the major update. Here is what it includes:

Small Update v1.2.7

Important upgrade of the Battle AI and Auto-Targeting system. The AI ships should keep a much more effective firing distance while the auto-targeting should switch promptly making less necessary the manual targeting.

Ongoing Naval invasions will now delay any peace treaty action, either via diplomacy or government events. In this way, a naval invasion will never become interrupted, something that many times players have reported, rightfully, as very frustrating.

Fixed issue which could create severe devastation of the economy in provinces under a major offensive, making income near to zero and thus make nations very hard to overcome economically. Furthermore, the victory point system which was related from the financial power of the province will work as it should (previously VP gain could be negligible after conquering a province).

Fixed an issue that prevented alliances from being canceled properly. Additionally, when an alliance becomes canceled, the relations between the nations will become neutral = 0 (previously the relations change could be too small sometimes, making it possible to have a new alliance after a few turns.

Fixed an issue which could make victory chance for naval invasion, military conflicts and conquering via naval missions to not be affected consistently by the applied tonnage.

Fixed issue which made a revolution to not change Constitutional Monarchy to Democracy.

Fixed issue which prevented government party percentages to become modified consistently according to unrest.

It is advised to start a new campaign to notice in full the new improvements.

Enjoy!

The Game-Labs Team