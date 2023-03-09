 Skip to content

Cartel Tycoon update for 9 March 2023

Fight & Stash Update Playtest is LIVE!

9 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Hola Capos! The Playtest for the Fight & Stash Update is LIVE! ːcartel_loveː

THE CODE FOR THE STEAM PLAYTEST IS: WeaponsAndCache2023

The Playtest Branch is called: playtest_combat

ːcartel_nothing_personalː IMPORTANT:

  1. Full translations are not available, please play in English.
  2. We strongly encourage you to make a reserved copy of your Cartel Tycoon save files before entering the playtest! We don't want you to lose progress! (Your save files should be located here:
    C: \ Users <your computer> \ AppData \ Local \ CartelTycoon \ Saved)
  3. We encourage you to play in the Sandbox Mode, because the playtest wasn't tested in Survival and Story Modes!
We've also made a Feedback Form, and would be very happy if you could fill it out after playing for a bit!

