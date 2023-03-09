Fight & Stash Update Playtest is LIVE!

Hola Capos! The Playtest for the Fight & Stash Update is LIVE! ːcartel_loveː
THE CODE FOR THE STEAM PLAYTEST IS: WeaponsAndCache2023
The Playtest Branch is called: playtest_combat
ːcartel_nothing_personalː IMPORTANT:
- Full translations are not available, please play in English.
- We strongly encourage you to make a reserved copy of your Cartel Tycoon save files before entering the playtest! We don't want you to lose progress! (Your save files should be located here:
C: \ Users <your computer> \ AppData \ Local \ CartelTycoon \ Saved)
- We encourage you to play in the Sandbox Mode, because the playtest wasn't tested in Survival and Story Modes!
