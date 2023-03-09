CoH3 Hot Fix 1.0.6 - March 9, 2023

In this hot fix, we aim to address our top crashes and stability issues, many of which were only possible to identify thanks to your submitted Bugsplats and player reports. Additionally, our team has improved the crash logs sent by players which will help us identify issues that are causing crashes faster in the future.
With this additional logging, filling in and submitting Bugsplat reports when you receive them is still the best way to provide direct information to our team about stability and crash issues.
Our team is only able to keep improving Company of Heroes 3 with your support. Please continue to leave reviews, comments, feedback, and reports, as that helps us make the game better and better for all our players.
General
- Fixed several Crash and/or Stability issues.
- The Pachino Stalemate map is now available for 1 vs 1 matches in automatch.
- Fixed an issue where strategic points were not appearing on the tactical map.
- The setting to clamp the mouse to window will now be on by default in the settings menu.
- Added a setting to control Edge Panning Speed.
Multiplayer gameplay changes
- Fixed an issue where Boys AT Rifle was no longer doing correct damage to vehicles.
- Infantry Section Bren Gun is now 15% more lethal at long range and performs as expected. This change was incorrectly applied in our last hot fix.
- Mortar Smoke Barrages are now correctly set to 30 second cooldown.
Factions
US Forces
Bazooka Team
- Health from 80 to 90
Airborne Battlegroup
Paratroopers
- Bazooka cost from 90 munitions to 75 munitions
HMG and M1 57mm Paradrop Abilities
- Paradropped HMG cost from 300 to 250
- Paradropped Anti-Tank Gun cost 330 from 250
Carpet Bombing Run
- Cost from 200 munitions to 180 munitions
Special Operations Battlegroup
Smokescreen
- Cost from 50 munitions to 40 munitions
Mark Target
- Cost from 60 munitions to 50 munitions
Resupply Operation
- Cost from 120 munitions to 180 munitions
WEHRMACHT
Concrete Bunkers
- Cost increased from 200 MP to 250
- Time to build from 15 to 35 seconds
Concrete Bunker Variants
- Health from 960 to 720
- Armor from 40 to 35
- Medical Bunker Armor to 20.
DEUTSCHES AFRIKAKORPS
Panzerjager
- MG34 Light Machine Gun is unable to Fire on the Move now.
Changed files in this update