CoH3 Hot Fix 1.0.6 - March 9, 2023

In this hot fix, we aim to address our top crashes and stability issues, many of which were only possible to identify thanks to your submitted Bugsplats and player reports. Additionally, our team has improved the crash logs sent by players which will help us identify issues that are causing crashes faster in the future.

With this additional logging, filling in and submitting Bugsplat reports when you receive them is still the best way to provide direct information to our team about stability and crash issues.

Our team is only able to keep improving Company of Heroes 3 with your support. Please continue to leave reviews, comments, feedback, and reports, as that helps us make the game better and better for all our players.

General

Fixed several Crash and/or Stability issues.

The Pachino Stalemate map is now available for 1 vs 1 matches in automatch.

Fixed an issue where strategic points were not appearing on the tactical map.

The setting to clamp the mouse to window will now be on by default in the settings menu.

Added a setting to control Edge Panning Speed.

Multiplayer gameplay changes

Fixed an issue where Boys AT Rifle was no longer doing correct damage to vehicles.

Infantry Section Bren Gun is now 15% more lethal at long range and performs as expected. This change was incorrectly applied in our last hot fix.

Mortar Smoke Barrages are now correctly set to 30 second cooldown.

Factions

US Forces

Bazooka Team

Health from 80 to 90

Airborne Battlegroup

Paratroopers

Bazooka cost from 90 munitions to 75 munitions

HMG and M1 57mm Paradrop Abilities

Paradropped HMG cost from 300 to 250

Paradropped Anti-Tank Gun cost 330 from 250

Carpet Bombing Run

Cost from 200 munitions to 180 munitions

Special Operations Battlegroup

Smokescreen

Cost from 50 munitions to 40 munitions

Mark Target

Cost from 60 munitions to 50 munitions

Resupply Operation

Cost from 120 munitions to 180 munitions

WEHRMACHT

Concrete Bunkers

Cost increased from 200 MP to 250

Time to build from 15 to 35 seconds

Concrete Bunker Variants

Health from 960 to 720

Armor from 40 to 35

Medical Bunker Armor to 20.

DEUTSCHES AFRIKAKORPS

Panzerjager