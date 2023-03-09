 Skip to content

Northern Lights update for 9 March 2023

Update Notes for Patch 0.13.2

Patch 0.13.2 · Build 10731185

  • Fixed stoves and fireplaces not warming up interiors
  • Fixed temperature issues in River Village
  • Fixed warming up breaking with certain clothes on
  • Fixed an issue with hypothermia passive treatment not triggering over time
  • Fixed an issue causing players to fall through the second floor of the mansion in River Village
  • Fixed "armed" traps no longer catching animals after loading an existing save
  • General improvements to Interiors System
  • General improvements to warming up and chilling down multipliers

