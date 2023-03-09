- Fixed stoves and fireplaces not warming up interiors
- Fixed temperature issues in River Village
- Fixed warming up breaking with certain clothes on
- Fixed an issue with hypothermia passive treatment not triggering over time
- Fixed an issue causing players to fall through the second floor of the mansion in River Village
- Fixed "armed" traps no longer catching animals after loading an existing save
- General improvements to Interiors System
- General improvements to warming up and chilling down multipliers
Northern Lights update for 9 March 2023
Update Notes for Patch 0.13.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Northern Lights Base Content Depot 1090801
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update