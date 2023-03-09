Play Total War: WARHAMMER III for FREE from 9th to 13th March!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

STEAM FREE WEEKEND & FRANCHISE SALE!

FREE WEEKEND & 33% OFF TOTAL WAR: WARHAMMER III

The Total War: WARHAMMER III Free Weekend is on RIGHT NOW until 13th March! Step into the boots (or talons?) of your favourite Legendary Lords to experience the Realms of Chaos & Immortal Empires absolutely free until 10AM PT/6PM GMT on 13th March!

Not only that, you can also save 33% off Total War: WARHAMMER III and continue your campaign after the free weekend finishes! A great opportunity to dive deeper into the game and maybe find your new favourite faction?

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1142710/Total_War_WARHAMMER_III/

UP TO 75% OFF THE TOTAL WAR: WARHAMMER FRANCHISE

We're also running a Franchise Sale across the entire Total War: WARHAMMER series, offering up to 75% off the previous two games in the trilogy and their DLCs - the perfect chance to complete your collection, as well as your Immortal Empires roster!

Check out the franchise sale page to see all the deals currently running.