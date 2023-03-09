Play Total War: WARHAMMER III for FREE from 9th to 13th March!

STEAM FREE WEEKEND & FRANCHISE SALE!
FREE WEEKEND & 33% OFF TOTAL WAR: WARHAMMER III
The Total War: WARHAMMER III Free Weekend is on RIGHT NOW until 13th March! Step into the boots (or talons?) of your favourite Legendary Lords to experience the Realms of Chaos & Immortal Empires absolutely free until 10AM PT/6PM GMT on 13th March!
Not only that, you can also save 33% off Total War: WARHAMMER III and continue your campaign after the free weekend finishes! A great opportunity to dive deeper into the game and maybe find your new favourite faction?
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1142710/Total_War_WARHAMMER_III/
UP TO 75% OFF THE TOTAL WAR: WARHAMMER FRANCHISE
We're also running a Franchise Sale across the entire Total War: WARHAMMER series, offering up to 75% off the previous two games in the trilogy and their DLCs - the perfect chance to complete your collection, as well as your Immortal Empires roster!
Check out the franchise sale page to see all the deals currently running.
##### 🕙 Sale ends Tuesday, March 13th @ 10AM PT/6PM GMT
``````For the latest news and announcements, don't forget to visit our official social channels.
[Steam Discussions](https://steamcommunity.com/app/1142710/discussions style=button) [Twitter](https://twitter.com/totalwar style=button) [Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/TotalWar/ style=button) [Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/totalwar/ style=button) [Discord](https://discord.gg/totalwar style=button)```
Changed depots in burdock2 branch