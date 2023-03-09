 Skip to content

Metroplex Zero update for 9 March 2023

Version 0.0.64

Version 0.0.64 · Build 10731127 · Last edited by Wendy

New Content:

  • New Card: One Man Arsenal (replaces Munitions Cache)

Balance Changes:

  • Progression: Now staggers all unlocks to giving them out slowly
  • Rebalance: Tritoonico Clinic's Blessings now last 3 battles
  • Rebalance: Power transfer now costs 0
  • Rebalance: both augments that reduce everyones defenses now only reduce enemy defenses

UI Improvements:

  • Quick Fixup: Don't Include Storyless Adventures in the Progress Tracker
  • UI: Boss nodes now show their progress

Bug Fixes:

  • Bug Fix: Dueling Slash Highlight fixed
  • Bug Fix: Sever Connection Status Bar no longer soft-locks the game
  • Bug Fix: Magic Missiles now stops after killing its targets
  • Bug Fix: Fixed double damage not showing up in the rules when it should
  • Bug Fix: Inject Poison was not showing the anim

Miscellaneous:

  • Localization: "No Injuries" and clinic stats
  • Update Banner v0.0.63

