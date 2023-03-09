Version 0.0.64

Patch Notes - v0.0.64
New Content:
- New Card: One Man Arsenal (replaces Munitions Cache)
Balance Changes:
- Progression: Now staggers all unlocks to giving them out slowly
- Rebalance: Tritoonico Clinic's Blessings now last 3 battles
- Rebalance: Power transfer now costs 0
- Rebalance: both augments that reduce everyones defenses now only reduce enemy defenses
UI Improvements:
- Quick Fixup: Don't Include Storyless Adventures in the Progress Tracker
- UI: Boss nodes now show their progress
Bug Fixes:
- Bug Fix: Dueling Slash Highlight fixed
- Bug Fix: Sever Connection Status Bar no longer soft-locks the game
- Bug Fix: Magic Missiles now stops after killing its targets
- Bug Fix: Fixed double damage not showing up in the rules when it should
- Bug Fix: Inject Poison was not showing the anim
Miscellaneous:
- Localization: "No Injuries" and clinic stats
- Update Banner v0.0.63
Changed files in this update