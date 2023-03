A small update to fix some small bugs.

It would show the loadout menu if you hit restart on every level, even when it wasn't supposed to. This has now been corrected.

A warning has now been added to the restart button. So, when you hit restart, it will not automatically reset the level, preventing you from losing your progress on the level by doing it on accident!

Have fun player Eden's mightiest defenders!

~ Michael "MI Pixel" Ingram