Sunset Mall update for 9 March 2023

Patch Fixes (Final Ones)

Patch · Build 10731086 · Last edited 9 March 2023

Hey guys I have fixed the remaining bugs and now everything on my to do list is finished!

Here are a few new things!

  • 4 New achivements
  • 4 New Wallpapers (Hidden way to unlock them!)
  • Multiplayer and Server Browser has returned!
  • Updated the Cassette Player UI
  • Updated the Main Menu UI
  • Updated in game UI
  • Fixed issue where some music might not loop
  • Fixed issues where some music did not load into the Cassette Player

Thanks for keeping up with the game. This might be the last update (not confirmed) but I am sure to have other games out in the future and this will not be the end of Sunset Mall!

Thanks a bunch!

-Heck

