Patch Fixes (Final Ones)

Hey guys I have fixed the remaining bugs and now everything on my to do list is finished!

Here are a few new things!

4 New achivements

4 New Wallpapers (Hidden way to unlock them!)

Multiplayer and Server Browser has returned!

Updated the Cassette Player UI

Updated the Main Menu UI

Updated in game UI

Fixed issue where some music might not loop

Fixed issues where some music did not load into the Cassette Player

Thanks for keeping up with the game. This might be the last update (not confirmed) but I am sure to have other games out in the future and this will not be the end of Sunset Mall!

Thanks a bunch!

-Heck