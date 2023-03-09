Patch Fixes (Final Ones)

Hey guys I have fixed the remaining bugs and now everything on my to do list is finished!
Here are a few new things!
- 4 New achivements
- 4 New Wallpapers (Hidden way to unlock them!)
- Multiplayer and Server Browser has returned!
- Updated the Cassette Player UI
- Updated the Main Menu UI
- Updated in game UI
- Fixed issue where some music might not loop
- Fixed issues where some music did not load into the Cassette Player
Thanks for keeping up with the game. This might be the last update (not confirmed) but I am sure to have other games out in the future and this will not be the end of Sunset Mall!
Thanks a bunch!
-Heck
Changed files in this update