 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Elephantasy update for 9 March 2023

Elephantasy Update 1.8.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10731054 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all! Long time no talk!

I've recently released a sequel/spinoff to Elephantasy that I highly encourage folks to check out if they like my games. It's fairly different, but also fun in its own way, I think. That said, there's been a bit of interest in the original game because of this, leading to this bugfix. Might be a bit too little too late in some respects, but I think it's still important to sort this stuff out. Cheers!

​​Elephantasy v1.8.6:

​- Fixed a bug in the Ice Master fight where his fists would fly offscreen and despawn, leading to a crash. His fists should now no longer despawn offscreen, dodging this issue.

Changed files in this update

Elephantasy Content Depot 1459541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link