Elephantasy Update 1.8.6

Hey all! Long time no talk!

I've recently released a sequel/spinoff to Elephantasy that I highly encourage folks to check out if they like my games. It's fairly different, but also fun in its own way, I think. That said, there's been a bit of interest in the original game because of this, leading to this bugfix. Might be a bit too little too late in some respects, but I think it's still important to sort this stuff out. Cheers!

​​Elephantasy v1.8.6:

​- Fixed a bug in the Ice Master fight where his fists would fly offscreen and despawn, leading to a crash. His fists should now no longer despawn offscreen, dodging this issue.