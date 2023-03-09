Cholera Clinic Update

A new area, the Cholera Clinic, has been added to game in v1.01. You can access it by defeating the optional boss on the Mostyn House roof starting in Chapter 3.

The Cholera Clinic contains:

A new boss with associated achievement

3 new monsters

2 new NPCs

Corpse Hand - left hand item that slows enemies

Cholera Patient Head - reusable projectile that deals poison damage

Necrotic Ring - 75% necrosis resistance

Unlucky Outfit

New puzzles

Other Changes in v1.01

A new item - the Coin Purse - has been distributed throughout each chapter and is infinitely purchasable in New Game+. These are permanent upgrades that allow you to keep an additional 10 coins upon dying each.

Added 3 Expedition Note lore entries to the Byzantine Labyrinth

Pottery shards do scaling projectile damage now

Fix a hard lock when talking to Margaret after rescuing Felix

Fix a crash on some GPUs in Chapter 3 on some seeds

Fix a missing Bestiary entry for a pair of enemies in Chapter 4

Fix some treasure not awarding on interacting with the furniture

Fix music and ambient tracks always playing from the beginning, and sometimes not properly looping

Thanks for your patience over the last month as this update has been developed. Regular weekly bug fix and polish updates will now resume. Please keep reporting bugs and making balance suggestions by pressing / while playing - they really help!