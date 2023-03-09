 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 9 March 2023

0.9.5

Build 10730998

  • Voice and Boss SFX given to Armadillo
  • Improved the collision for sword attacks and almost all spells
  • Fixed a bug where you would double-slash after forward dashing
  • Counter Heal will only refresh when you have enough MP to use it
  • Increased the cooldown a bit on the Counter Heal relic
  • Faster Healing will affect Counter Heals cooldown (lower it)
  • Updated the description for Counter Heal
  • Fixed not being able to remove/change pins
  • UI SFX added to pins
  • Fixed the spell swap sound playing when it should not
  • Possible fix for jumping out of gates bug
  • Fixed a visual bug with Screw Sentinel and the new hit FX
  • Nerfed the Bouncy Spore spin attacks a little (rate of dmg)
  • Nerfed Returning Contraptions damage slightly
  • Updated the Great Slashes + Returning Contraption interactions
  • Increased the damage of spicy nut a bit
  • Rebalanced the gas attack damage
  • Updated the Great Spin Slash + Bouncy Spore graphic
  • Nerfed Vibrant Crystal Spin Slash interaction a bit
  • Boosted Boost Projectile damage
  • Greencap 'wow' voice reaction when finding a secret
  • New GFX for the Silence Grenade that Goblin throws
  • New SFX added to Goblin Boss

