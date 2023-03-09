- Voice and Boss SFX given to Armadillo
- Improved the collision for sword attacks and almost all spells
- Fixed a bug where you would double-slash after forward dashing
- Counter Heal will only refresh when you have enough MP to use it
- Increased the cooldown a bit on the Counter Heal relic
- Faster Healing will affect Counter Heals cooldown (lower it)
- Updated the description for Counter Heal
- Fixed not being able to remove/change pins
- UI SFX added to pins
- Fixed the spell swap sound playing when it should not
- Possible fix for jumping out of gates bug
- Fixed a visual bug with Screw Sentinel and the new hit FX
- Nerfed the Bouncy Spore spin attacks a little (rate of dmg)
- Nerfed Returning Contraptions damage slightly
- Updated the Great Slashes + Returning Contraption interactions
- Increased the damage of spicy nut a bit
- Rebalanced the gas attack damage
- Updated the Great Spin Slash + Bouncy Spore graphic
- Nerfed Vibrant Crystal Spin Slash interaction a bit
- Boosted Boost Projectile damage
- Greencap 'wow' voice reaction when finding a secret
- New GFX for the Silence Grenade that Goblin throws
- New SFX added to Goblin Boss
Lone Fungus update for 9 March 2023
0.9.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Lone Fungus Depot 1674781
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update