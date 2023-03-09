vivid/stasis 2.0.2 Patch Notes

Greetings to all vivid/stasis players!
This is a minor update that adds the second song of the Launch Barrage event, "energy trixxx" by KAH.
No bug fixes in this update, sorry!
