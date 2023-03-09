 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

vivid/stasis update for 9 March 2023

vivid/stasis 2.0.2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10730913 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings to all vivid/stasis players!

This is a minor update that adds the second song of the Launch Barrage event, "energy trixxx" by KAH.

No bug fixes in this update, sorry!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2093941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link