UPDATE 1.3.0

- Increased movement speed in water
- Added the ability to restart the level by pressing R on the keyboard or B/⭘ on the controller
- Fixed finish at level 26
- Fixed spikes not working at level 46
- Optimization of levels
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update