 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ball laB 2 update for 9 March 2023

UPDATE 1.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10730798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
- Increased movement speed in water
  • Added the ability to restart the level by pressing R on the keyboard or B/⭘ on the controller
  • Fixed finish at level 26
  • Fixed spikes not working at level 46
  • Optimization of levels

Changed files in this update

Ball laB 2 Content Depot 622951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link