Added the next samples and games:

1 - Escape (The player escape from the Snake)

2 - Snake (Eat food to grow)

3 - Maze (+ Level Designer)

4 - Sokoban (Two Levels)

5 - SuperMan (Collect stars, Escape from Fire & Go Home)

To open these samples and games

1 - Run PWCT 2.0

2 - Select (Project Files)

3 - Select the Game Folder

4 - Open the visual source file (*.pwct)

5 - Run (Ctrl+R)

Enjoy!