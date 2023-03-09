VTube Studio 1.24.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10730719 · Last edited 9 March 2023 – 17:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Another patch that fixes two bugs:

Dragging any items when they’re pinned to the model was not working correctly. Should work properly again now.

Live2D items did not properly unload their textures from GPU memory, resulting in a buildup (memory leak) of dedicated GPU memory when Live2D items were loaded/unloaded. This could lead to VTube Studio crashing.

No new features. Changelog on Trello: https://trello.com/c/ET7h1fCt

