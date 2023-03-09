 Skip to content

VTube Studio update for 9 March 2023

VTube Studio 1.24.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another patch that fixes two bugs:

  • Dragging any items when they’re pinned to the model was not working correctly. Should work properly again now.
  • Live2D items did not properly unload their textures from GPU memory, resulting in a buildup (memory leak) of dedicated GPU memory when Live2D items were loaded/unloaded. This could lead to VTube Studio crashing.

No new features. Changelog on Trello: https://trello.com/c/ET7h1fCt

And if you have any questions, please ask on Discord: https://discord.gg/VTubeStudio

