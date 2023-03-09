 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gravity Sketch VR update for 9 March 2023

5

Share · View all patches · Build 10730714 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

VR

🚀 Features & Tweaks

  • Added non-proportional scaling for ink, strokes, volumes, NURBS and subdivision objects.

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed some memory leaks and implemented other memory usage improvements.
  • Fixed a case where converting a sketch to a Collab room in an organisation with no storage space could result in the loss of the sketch.
  • Improved positioning of in-sketch menus on Pico 4 controllers.
  • Fixed positioning of on-controller mute button on Pico 4 controllers.

Changed files in this update

Gravity Sketch VR Content Depot 551371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link