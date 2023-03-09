VR
🚀 Features & Tweaks
- Added non-proportional scaling for ink, strokes, volumes, NURBS and subdivision objects.
🐛 Bug Fixes
- Fixed some memory leaks and implemented other memory usage improvements.
- Fixed a case where converting a sketch to a Collab room in an organisation with no storage space could result in the loss of the sketch.
- Improved positioning of in-sketch menus on Pico 4 controllers.
- Fixed positioning of on-controller mute button on Pico 4 controllers.
Changed files in this update