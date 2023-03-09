2nd Gunning DLC Hotfix 1.50f

Another day, another hotfix.
- Fixed an issue that would prevent trophies from appearing on the pilots that you've beaten a zone with. This fix will retroactively make some trophies appear, but not others. You may need to beat a zone with certain pilots again (Sorry!).
- Fixed an issue with bosses unlocking the wrong codex entry (this will not change entries already unlocked, but prevent the issue in the future)
- Fixed an issue that made Symbionic descriptions appear for the wrong entries in the codex
- Updates to the options menu: Particle FX changed to Visual FX and "on/off" for that category changed to "low/high." A handful of newer effects were also tied into this option.
- Various small typos fixed
Changed files in this update