Bugs, Updates and Fixes #3

Hello Presidents!

Thank you so much for your patience and feedback! All messages and comments have been immeasurably helpful in finding and repairing all problems! We're working hard to fix all the known issues and deliver the things you've been asking for.

WHAT'S NEW:

difficulty settings were added

easy mode includes additional hints for statistics changes

dialogues containing easter eggs became rarer

WHAT'S FIXED:

bug in Human Mission To Mars promise was fixed - stats should be checked correctly

main menu UI fixes

Projects pop-ups were optimised - they should run smoother

Pap even pop-ups were optimised - they load once now

left bar buttons should not flicker when the feature was at least once opened

Map and Projects tutorials don't show up when you choose to skip Tutorials

fixed problems with Map Events - icons show up normally

We're hoping to deliver more and more smooth playthroughs as we work on new content for the future! So please keep us updated about bugs or mistakes you find! Your help is crucial in our work.

Thank you once again

The Devs