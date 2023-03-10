Bugs, Updates and Fixes #3

Hello Presidents!
Thank you so much for your patience and feedback! All messages and comments have been immeasurably helpful in finding and repairing all problems! We're working hard to fix all the known issues and deliver the things you've been asking for.
WHAT'S NEW:
- difficulty settings were added
- easy mode includes additional hints for statistics changes
- dialogues containing easter eggs became rarer
WHAT'S FIXED:
- bug in Human Mission To Mars promise was fixed - stats should be checked correctly
- main menu UI fixes
- Projects pop-ups were optimised - they should run smoother
- Pap even pop-ups were optimised - they load once now
- left bar buttons should not flicker when the feature was at least once opened
- Map and Projects tutorials don't show up when you choose to skip Tutorials
- fixed problems with Map Events - icons show up normally
We're hoping to deliver more and more smooth playthroughs as we work on new content for the future! So please keep us updated about bugs or mistakes you find! Your help is crucial in our work.
Thank you once again
The Devs
Changed files in this update