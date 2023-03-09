 Skip to content

东方光耀夜 ~ Lost Branch of Legend update for 9 March 2023

v1.2.5 Minor Update

Last edited by Wendy

New Cards "Trumpet Solo"、"Violin Solo"、"Keyboardist Solo"、"Funeral Concert "Prism Concerto""。

Removed unreleased cards from the random pool, such as the initial cards of Cirno and Koishi.
The "Soulgem" found in the Yukari Room will immediately recharge.

Complemented with new enemy status icons.
Performances and effects updates.

This update allows you to set the shortcut keys for 12 cards in the settings screen, this is due to Cirno will be added to the game soon.


(An ability that increase max hand size to 12)

