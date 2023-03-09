Welcome to Australian Football Coach 2023!!

Australian Football Coach 2023 has been released! New features, tweaked statistics, and a whole new GUI make it easier than ever before to coach an Aussie rules team to the premiership flag.

Also note unlike many games these days, this isn't an "early access" release - it's the full game! Still, as with any good simulation, there's always things to add and improve, and there's now a post-release road map for AFC2023.

In the coming weeks the following additions have been planned:

Online multiplayer mode, which will allow a league commissioner to send out save games to managers in a turn-based format. This is mostly complete, but was not able to go at launch;

Off-season improvements, especially with regards to notifications;

Database updates, including the potential to migrate seasons over from older versions of Australian Football Coach if requested as the data format is mostly compatible;

Continuing to build out the new morale module. It's complete, but the number of events which impact player morale can now be expanded upon much more cleanly;

Other minor odds and ends, especially additional news items;

Exploring the addition of a Mac version, but without any specific promises. Mac is currently difficult to support.

The first priority include fixing any bugs which have slipped past the testers as well, so any hot fixes could be released as early as this weekend. If the game crashes, please get in touch here or on the discord with a report of what happened just before the crash and it'll get sorted as quickly as possible.

Hope you really enjoy AFC2023 and thank you for playing!