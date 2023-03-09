- Added Hints for each scenario and ahead of tech that is significant to that scenario.
- Added an "auto add" button so that you don’t have to go to the map, this will be useful later in the game when you just want to keep repeating the same projects from your factory inventory.
- More grooming done to the individual scenarios which includes removing technologies that wouldn’t be useful from the options for that scenario.
- Adjusted goals and added clarity around Local vs Global goals
Simnetzero update for 9 March 2023
Release 1.11 March 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
