Bigfoot is here!

Now he can smash your way to victory! Bigfoot and his pal, the Jackalope, crash through the forest for quick attacks before disappearing like a figment of the mind!

Get them to join you in Unmatched today! This DLC unlocks Bigfoot - a playable character for Unmatched: Digital Edition!

Quick summary:

Starting Health: 16

Attack: Melee

Move value: 3

Sidekick: The Jackalope

Special Ability: At the end of your turn, if there are no opposing fighters in Bigfoot's zone, you may draw 1 card.

While we're at it - don't forget about the amazing sets of skins that we have released for you last week! Which version of Bigfoot do you like the most?

More characters and maps are coming!

That is right! As a teaser of what's coming next - just see who met Bigfoot on his stroll through a Sherwood Forest!

We are going to release a lot more of DLCs - both heroes and maps! You can get all of them as soon as they are released and with over 50% discount - just buy Season Pass! It's the best way to have a full experience of Unmatched at the best price possible!

You can see our release schedule below!

That is all for today! Now go and try Bigfoot in your games! Compete with each other, try new ways to play, and just enjoy Unmatched: Digital Edition! We would love to hear from you - share your feedback in the comments!