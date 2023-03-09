 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 9 March 2023

Korea Dynasty 0.2.18 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10730514 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update 0.2.18 brings 12 improvements and bug fixes, including remodeling wolves, pillars and forts.

Improvements

items

  • Wolf skin item added.
  • Added Wolf Meat item.

User convenience

  • Control option has been added and mouse sensitivity can be set.
  • Improved the fog to fade when looking at the sky. You can now see a clearer sky.

animals/NPCs

  • Animal wolf added. Wolves are weaker than tigers and bears, but they are dangerous.

castle

  • The modeling of the town fort has been changed.

architecture

  • Can build thin wooden poles.
  • You can build cornerstones.

bugfixes

  • Fixed bug where demolition mode applied demolition to building debris.
  • Resolved an issue where the roofs of some buildings were not applying fog.
  • Fixed an issue where the castle would render late after loading under certain circumstances.
  • Improved overall areas with gaps in the terrain.

After verifying stability, the update will be performed until midnight or noon tomorrow.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2216601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link