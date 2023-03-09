Korea Dynasty 0.2.18 Update

This update 0.2.18 brings 12 improvements and bug fixes, including remodeling wolves, pillars and forts.
Improvements
items
- Wolf skin item added.
- Added Wolf Meat item.
User convenience
- Control option has been added and mouse sensitivity can be set.
- Improved the fog to fade when looking at the sky. You can now see a clearer sky.
animals/NPCs
- Animal wolf added. Wolves are weaker than tigers and bears, but they are dangerous.
castle
- The modeling of the town fort has been changed.
architecture
- Can build thin wooden poles.
- You can build cornerstones.
bugfixes
- Fixed bug where demolition mode applied demolition to building debris.
- Resolved an issue where the roofs of some buildings were not applying fog.
- Fixed an issue where the castle would render late after loading under certain circumstances.
- Improved overall areas with gaps in the terrain.
After verifying stability, the update will be performed until midnight or noon tomorrow.
Changed files in this update