HELLCARD: Prologue update for 9 March 2023

Companions' full hands, balance, and QoL update

Share · View all patches · Build 10730406 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.5.230309 - 9 Mar 2023

  • Implemented full companion hands in singleplayer. Click RMB on any card to toggle between your and your companions' hands.
  • Added Traditional Chinese and Bulgarian languages thanks to our awesome community translators!
  • Added plaques with type info (Attack/Skill/Influence) to cards
  • Removed Show All checkbox from resolution options
  • Lowered Main Menu's music volume
  • Updated translations
  • Balance: reduced cost of Patch Up Wounds, Absorb Energy, Search, Scoop, Fix Your Gear, Transcribe, and Stash actions to 0
  • Balance: Flawed Ruby artifact reduces mana by 1 in the first turn. It used to reduce mana by 3 on the first turn
  • Balance: Friendly Toad artifact heals by 10 HP, used to heal 7HP
  • Balance: Fix your gear option in the Armory now grants +2 block to all players for the next battle instead of 5.
  • UX: added an option to return to the previous card while viewing upgrades
  • UX: added cards counter for the local player
  • UX: added gems counter for teammates in battle
  • UX: added an option to enable pinging while targeting
  • UX: added sound playback for VO volume setting
  • UX: split Big UI setting into Big Monster UI and Big Cards UI
  • UX: added icon indicators for Arrows, Bolts, Bombs, Runes, Scrolls, and Swords in card tooltips
  • UX: added a sound notification when a game in Quickplay is found
  • Fixed locations that remove or upgrade cards not refreshing properly
  • Fixed removing cards at the end of the game counting as discard
  • Fixed Arcane Stupor not increasing added cards' cost

