Companions' full hands, balance, and QoL update

Version 0.5.230309 - 9 Mar 2023
- Implemented full companion hands in singleplayer. Click RMB on any card to toggle between your and your companions' hands.
- Added Traditional Chinese and Bulgarian languages thanks to our awesome community translators!
- Added plaques with type info (Attack/Skill/Influence) to cards
- Removed Show All checkbox from resolution options
- Lowered Main Menu's music volume
- Updated translations
- Balance: reduced cost of Patch Up Wounds, Absorb Energy, Search, Scoop, Fix Your Gear, Transcribe, and Stash actions to 0
- Balance: Flawed Ruby artifact reduces mana by 1 in the first turn. It used to reduce mana by 3 on the first turn
- Balance: Friendly Toad artifact heals by 10 HP, used to heal 7HP
- Balance: Fix your gear option in the Armory now grants +2 block to all players for the next battle instead of 5.
- UX: added an option to return to the previous card while viewing upgrades
- UX: added cards counter for the local player
- UX: added gems counter for teammates in battle
- UX: added an option to enable pinging while targeting
- UX: added sound playback for VO volume setting
- UX: split Big UI setting into Big Monster UI and Big Cards UI
- UX: added icon indicators for Arrows, Bolts, Bombs, Runes, Scrolls, and Swords in card tooltips
- UX: added a sound notification when a game in Quickplay is found
- Fixed locations that remove or upgrade cards not refreshing properly
- Fixed removing cards at the end of the game counting as discard
- Fixed Arcane Stupor not increasing added cards' cost
