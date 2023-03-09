Companions' full hands, balance, and QoL update

Hello!

We have been busy implementing balance and quality of life changes based on the feedback we got from you via the feedback widget, steam community, and on our (shameless plug) community discord server.

Full Companions Hands

Thank you to everyone who voiced their opinion on the subject of Advanced Singleplayer Mode (which was a working title of this change). We had simultaneous discussions on this subject both here on Steam and on Discord. There were voices for both keeping the current two-card system and switching to the full-hand option.

We prototyped this and tested it extensively. What we implemented as the solution is the most convenient option that is "the best of both worlds". You can play as you used to with two card suggestions but at any moment you can right-click any card to switch to your companions' full hands. That way the screen is not cluttered and you can have full control over the choices if you find the suggested cards suboptimal.

Balance

The most important change is the gem economy. We reduced the cost of selected options in locations to zero. This should have a colossal impact making the game more fun to play with better deck mobility. It also required some rebalancing of artifacts like the Golden Onion.

Aside from that, more balancing changes took place. We are looking into Stamina builds but these changes are coming at a later date.

Languages

The game can now be played in Bulgarian and Traditional Chinese, thanks to our awesome community translators! During Early Access keeping the game translated as it changes couldn't be done without community translators. If you would like to help translate Hellcard into your language, please get in touch! Either on our Discord Server or here on the Translations subforum.

Quality of Life

There is a slew of minor additions based on your feedback and requests when it comes to the interface. Mostly counters, some pinging improvements, more options when it comes to large GUI, and, last but not least, a sound notification when matchmaking finds a lobby.

Full changelog

There are also a couple of bug fixes. You can read the full list of changes below:

Changelog full:

Version 0.5.230309 - 9 Mar 2023