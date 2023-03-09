 Skip to content

Demon Turf update for 9 March 2023

Demon Turf Tower Patch 1.0.1!

Share · View all patches · Build 10730321 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've just updated Demon Turf Tower fixing some reported issues & slightly balancing some meta movement tech!

Check out the patch notes:

  • Gliding out of a wall cling or cyclone now acts like gliding in the air giving you no recovery options. Only gliding from the ground allows you to jump out of it.
  • Gliding from the ground no longer gives you the chance to do another glide in the air, whether the fairy is equipped or not.
  • Dying in the Hub area after unlocking the checkpoint hex no longer soft locks the game.
  • Cannons no longer have a chance of getting stuck in the horizontal rotation.
  • Hookshotting near teleport doors no longer messes up the teleports.
  • Teleport hookshotting out of vents no longer give you infinite jumps.
  • Interacting with a door during a hookshot doesn't have the rare chance of locking your camera movement anymore.
  • Community voted on keeping the fairy knockback momentum bug, but it is slightly nerfed to only give you one floor worth of height at best.
  • Added a new sign to the first floor mentioning the importance of angling your camera forwards during jumps.
  • You can no longer get stuck infinitely between the bouncer & wall in floor 22.
  • Added missing knockback colliders to poles in floor 41.
  • Music no longer "wobbles" in the end menu at the end of a run.

