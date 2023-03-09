Update 09 March

Spread value button is now more visible
Spread value show now also after set value with popup
Input control platform now send activation when controlled
Fix snap value was changing on reactors for example
Character will turn when open inventory
Fix loop triggers issues
Playcraft update for 9 March 2023
