Playcraft update for 9 March 2023

Update 09 March

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Spread value button is now more visible
Spread value show now also after set value with popup
Input control platform now send activation when controlled
Fix snap value was changing on reactors for example
Character will turn when open inventory
Fix loop triggers issues

