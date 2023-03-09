Dev Diary #78 - Update 1.2 changelog Part 2

Part 2 of Dev Diary 78

Complete overhaul of the Trade Routes panel, adding several different views and options to filter, sort, and manage them

Message Settings control panel can now be used to customize the behavior of notification types, including pausing the game in single player

Rebindable hotkeys

Individual notification types can now be toggled to automatically pause the game in singleplayer

The Population panel now breaks down Pop Consumption and Taxes by strata

Loyalists and Radicals tooltips now reports which Professions and Interest Groups they can be found in

Convoy balance is now prominently displayed in the top bar (for countries with a coastline)

Certain mapmodes now switch with a (configurable) fading animation rather than instantly

New layout for map interaction panel with minimal buttonification, permitted easier tooltipping and navigation in each entry

New, better performing construction UI element below the time controls to distinguish private from government construction

Journal Entry panel can now display its progress as a progress bar, and display all conditional triggers (success/fail/timeout) as well as the effects that would happen

There is now an Important Action for when a Decision is available for you to take

Map Interaction List layout has been changed to improve tooltip usability

Literacy map mode

Infamy map mode

Global population map mode

Goods in specific markets can now be pinned and tracked in the Outliner

Lens bar icons will now take up the entire width of the screen depending on resolution, rather than always 15 per row

All characters, not just Generals and Admirals, can now be pinned to the Outliner

Production Methods now display a short summary of what they do without having to read the tooltip (inspired by the Visual Methods mod by FUN)

Morale for each side is now displayed on the Battle list item in the Front panel

A more compact variant of the Front map marker is now shown if a side doesn't have any troops there

Diplomatic Action map interaction list now shows a column for "Will Accept" / "Will Accept with Obligation". Inspired by "Deal or No Deal? Diplomatic UI Expanded" mod by Luk_Zloty

Numerous improvements to notifications such as price reports, mobilization, and declared interests to reduce notification spam

Shortcut Ctrl+B now pauses/unpauses the construction queue

It is now possible to see a tooltip breakdown of a side in a battle ended up with the number of initial units they did

C is now a shortcut for the "Confirm" action, such as default event options

Notification Feed items now animate properly and remember their states

Heatmap colors and values have been updated to make them easier to read, especially in states with low concentrations of something (Inspired by "Practical Heatmaps" mod by Ronin Szaky)

State images now include animated visual effects

Control buttons for Main Menu, Vickypedia, Message Settings, and Music Player in the top right corner now have tooltips

Diplomatic Action tooltips now list correct values for any potential income transfers involved in the pact

Institution tooltips now display their actual, scaled effect due to the investment level, not just the per-level values

Buildings under construction are now excluded from Productivity comparisons

The Expand Building map interaction list now display the amount of available Peasants and Unemployed in the state

The 4 most consumed goods are now displayed in Pop Lists (Inspired by "Visible Pop Needs" mod by Apprehensive-Tank213)

Interest Group panel and tooltip now displays their number of Loyalists and Radicals

The Pop's number of Loyalists and Radicals are now displayed in Pop Lists

Details on the Investment Pool is now displayed in the Buildings / Construction tab

The "Map List" is now referred to as "Ledger", and includes a mapmode dropdown

Expand Building map list panel now includes information on state Infrastructure and Labor

Total Pop Size is now displayed on the Overview tab as well as the Economy tab in the Pop panel

Ongoing Naval Battles are now accessible through the War panel

Conscript troops are now illustrated by an image suitable for their Production Methods

When starting a Naval Invasion, the number of Battalions and current Mobilization level is now displayed for each General

The meter on the Battle panel will now more reliably track the progression and predict the outcome of a battle

Currently unavailable Diplomatic Plays are now shown on the country panel in a special section, making it easier to determine why they're unavailable

Expand Building map list panel now display Taxation Capacity instead of Productivity when building Government Administrations

Convoys tooltip now turns into a paged list after 10 items instead of potentially expanding to fill the whole screen

Interest Groups will now show their Approval when pinned to the Outliner

The names of Battle Conditions are now displayed alongside their icons

Clicking the High Tensions alert will now open the Diplomacy interface instead of doing nothing

Total population per strata is now shown on the Population panel and Standard of Living tooltip

Literacy is now tracked over time and can be displayed in a chart

The effects of Turmoil on Construction Efficiency is now more clearly signaled in the Construction Queue

Front panel header now provides a navigational link to its Diplomatic Play even if it has not yet become a War

Attempting to form a low Legitimacy government now produces a warning confirmation box

Demoralized Manpower is now displayed on the Battle panel

Standard of Living Factors tooltip now includes impact from Pop Consumption

Added the Show More button to see the full breakdown of chart legends on the State Population tab as well

Improved explanation for why a state's Market Access is suffering

Improved Bureaucracy Usage tooltip on State and Pop levels

Notification rebalancing to decrease the frequency of the worst offenders

Tooltipping the "Tariffs Paid" value now produces a proper nested tooltip rather than an unlocalized string

The endgame screen is now clearer about the fact that it's possible to continue playing past the end-date

Goods Consumption factors are now added to the reasons for Radicals/Loyalists tooltip

"Involved in conflict" map mode is now switched to be the default only once you have taken a side in a Diplomatic Play

Pop Needs tooltip is now more readable

Generals and Admirals are now more open about which HQ they belong to

Battle tooltips now include Manpower metrics as well as Battalion/Flotilla numbers

The Journal Entry and Player Objectives outliner widgets are now more compact

The Convoy Cost tooltip on the Trade Route item now produces explanatory information when it is zero

Very long player names will now elide properly with a trailing ellipsis in the outliner

Goods tooltip "Go To Details" button will now navigate to the relevant detail panel depending on if a state/market context exist or not

New game concepts for the terms "Popup", "Feed", and "Toast"

Stray newlines are now omitted from Production Method tooltips

Overhaul of Construction Queue related code to optimize performance and improve Autonomous Investments

Optimized country trends to reduce memory usage

Optimized Pop Need caches to reduce memory usage

Optimization of Trade Route map interaction code to eliminate lag spikes

Reworked the Outliner Construction Queue to be considerably faster when many buildings construct at once

Optimized building map markers when constructing buildings in a state with a lot of Turmoil

Optimizations to pollution VFX particle counts

Improved performance when adding new buildings to the bottom of a very large construction queue

Increased the cutoff for what qualifies as a very small pop that should be merged into larger pops for performance reasons

Building Power Plants now cause a representative building model to appear in city hubs

Whaling Stations now have unique Production Method icons

Smoke plumes produced during and after battles have been visually enhanced

The presence of a Mass Migration Target in a state will now increase the number of Horse & Carriages on the roads

Revised table shader for improved lighting, tweaked transition between table and background

Flamethrower VFX is now improved when observing from different camera angles

Korean: Fixed placeholder text in Downsize Building tooltip

Chinese: Ensures tooltip for Interest Group Pop Attraction works even when a different delimiter than colon is used

Polish: typo that caused an unlocalized string to appear is now fixed in REVOLUTIONS_PROGRESS_TOOLTIP

Polish: concept_budget_construction_goods no longer generates errors

Fixed a reference to unlocalized key concept_promoting in the Interest Group tutorial

Fixed a reference to unlocalized key sepoy_mutiny for the war between East India Company and Hindustan

English: fixed a typo in DIPLOMATIC_ACCEPTANCE_NO_CUSTOMS_UNION

Polish: Fixed a missing space in the date string between the weekday and the month

New UI function MakeScope available for all UI types with a corresponding scope type, letting modders add scripted GUIs, access saved variables and modifiers in UI script, etc

Journal Entries can now define scripted buttons with custom triggers and effects

Diplomatic Plays can now be scripted with unique Relations requirements rather than being contingent on the same define

New effect set_ruling_party added

AI Strategies now have improved script comment documentation

References to unlocalized text in GUI script will now throw errors

Building group inheritance has been reworked to ensure overridden settings will always supercede default ones across the hierarchy

There is now a "governments" history step after Interest Group/Party setup but before elections that can be used to more precise political setups

New on-actions: on_secession_start and on_secession_end

Console command "investment_pool" will add money to investment pool

was_formed_from = TAG trigger added to check which country definition a new country was originally

New flag definition for a potential USA formed by Michigan

New script effect set_available_for_autonomous_investment to allow/disallow autonomous investment for certain building types in particular states

Diplomatic Plays can now be scripted with settings on whether starting wargoals should generate Infamy

Added new defines for fine-tuning of casualties caused by manpower vs casualties caused by Offense/Defense

remove_war_goal effect is now allowed to remove the last wargoal from a diplomatic play or war

Tariffs are no longer collected for routes between countries with Trade Agreement pacts

Fixed an issue where re-mobilization of battalions involved in a naval invasion could cause multiple simultaneous landing battles

Countries that cease to exist for unrelated reasons will now be properly removed from wars, ensuring the war will conclude eventually

Characters now perish from natural causes at a more natural pace

Fixed crash that occasionally happened while removing manpower from combat units (CCombatUnit::RemoveManpower)

Countries can now start Diplomatic Plays to Transfer Subject even if their Relations with the subject (rather than the overlord) is too good

Fixed an Out-Of-Sync error in multiplayer related to elections

Fixes an issue where Britain taking a Treaty Port in Great Qing would not properly end the Opium War

States which border each other only by provinces considered Impassable will no longer be treated as adjacent

It is no longer possible to queue up multiple levels of a Canal, Skyscraper, or other single-level building while there is a level already in the queue

Fixed a bug that caused generals to stand by in some cases rather than assign themselves to the new front after having won a naval invasion landing battle

Fixed an Out-Of-Sync error in multiplayer related to Diplomatic Plays

Sway interface will no longer pretend the AI will accept an offer they wouldn't when there is another offer they would

Winning a battle on an ally's front should no longer result in only capturing a single province

Fixed a bug that allowed players to start a Unification Play for a country that had already been formed

Fixed a bug that caused wargoals to not invalidate despite their holder or target no longer existing, resulting in wars continuing with no wargoals

Fixed a bug where if slavery had already been abolished/expanded before the revolution meter hits 100%, the American Civil War would fail to trigger or revolt with the wrong configuration of states

Fixed a bug that caused Generals to go home and Stand By when a front is destroyed but a new one created in the exact same place

Become Protectorate proposals will now work even when one party is a junior in a Customs Union, and will supersede that pact

The game now pauses correctly on the end date even in multiplayer

Fix out-of-bounds charts after switching countries

Fix out-of-bounds charts when viewing other countries

Fix map graphics and name flickering when the Culture map mode is activated

Countries with Slave Trade will now stop importing slaves if there are no available jobs for them to fill

The last Interest Group in government will now never spontaneously leave it under any circumstances

Enacting an Opium Ban as Great Qing no longer removes buildings other than Opium Plantation from the build queue

Highly developed states no longer display GDP incorrectly or with negative values

Overseas battalions with reduced Supply can no longer regain Morale in excess of that Supply score

Countries currently involved in an Independence War will no longer be annexed due to a (minor) Unification

The American Civil War will no longer end with the Union in a never-ending revolutionary state in case of a CSA win

Fixed several hundred land provinces incorrectly marked with Ocean terrain

Mobilized troops now properly demobilize when abandoning a side in a Diplomatic Play by setting your stance back to Neutral

A new ruler assigned via Election will now apply their Traits' country modifiers immediately upon taking office

Fixed a crash related to CPdxDynamicTypeArray

Fixed a crash that could happen when establishing a new trade route immediately after game start

Secessionist radical pops will now properly deradicalize once they have seceded

Fixed a bug that caused GUI elements in a certain part of the screen to become unclickable / unresponsive after one party had backed down from a Play

It is no longer possible to sway members of Customs Unions with the promise of "independence" from it

Fixed a crash related to CPdxRobinHoodTable

The East India Company is now annexed upon its formation of India rather than continuing to exist on the map

Fixed an Out-Of-Sync error in multiplayer related to queueing a new building as a client hotjoins

It should now be possible to gain Achievements available only to particular countries even after having won as a revolution in that country

China now causes Diplomatic Incidents in the home regions of all Christian Great Powers as part of the Heavenly Kingdom event chain, rather than the other way around (all Christian Great Powers causing Diplomatic Incidents in China)

Annexing a country through unification (e.g. the Hudson Bay Company or Columbia District) will now inherit their claims

Overlords that form new nations will now always take any Homelands of the new nation from their Subjects in the process

Make Puppet Diplomatic Play can no longer be used on an independent Major Power or higher

Fixed a bug where the Discrimination modifier to Political Strength was not properly applied in some cases

Buildings panel interface should no longer be a source of crashes

It is no longer possible to Humiliate a country twice in the same war

A subject gained through the Transfer Subject war goal should no longer come with some of their land permanently occupied

Fixed rare crash when validating Production Methods (CBuildingManager::ValidateBuildingProductionMethodsIfNeeded)

Fix an issue with land trade routes being invalidated due to shipping lane effectiveness not taking land trade capacity into account

Fixed the confusing tooltip and excessive script error spamming for decisions to purchase the Suez or Panama Canal rights

A country that has been called into a Diplomatic Play by using an Obligation can no longer decide to abandon the country that called in the Obligation

Production Methods validated by Laws will now be set according to the new Laws if the building changes countries

Peace Treaty notification should now always contain information about the peace deal

Fixed a crash related to country information panels

Fixed a crash related to the battle information panel

Players rejoining a multiplayer game should no longer experience an Out-Of-Sync error related to trade routes

Fixed a bug where war reparations could under some circumstances be applied twice to the same country in the same war

Liberating a Subject that is also inside a Customs Union no longer removes them from the Customs Union rather than release them from their overlord

Transfer Subject Diplomatic Play can no longer be used on Personal Unions

Nation Above Self Journal Entry will now complete if the relevant Interest Groups are either Marginalized or Suppressed, instead of (impossibly) requiring both to be true

Tutorial windows triggered from Journal Entries will now close if their associated Journal Entry is invalidated

Generals can no longer be selected as both advancer and defenders in two separate battles at the same time due to them breaking out on the same tick

Invalid war goals no longer cause war support to freeze at 0

Liberating a Subject of a Subject now makes them independent rather than a Subject of their former Overlord's Overlord

Should Turkey puppet Egypt, they will not get the Veiled Protectorate Journal Entry as this would cause them to worsen Relations with themselves

Fixed a bug that caused Interest Group Approval to go sky-high when close to 0% Clout

It is now possible to mobilize a General despite their HQ being partially occupied

Fixed a crash that could happen when opening the building tab while the Expand Building map interaction was open

Grand Principalities are no longer unfairly excluded from German Unification Journal Entries

It is no longer possible to start to incorporate a colonizing state whose colony growth has been temporarily blocked, e.g. due to a Claim

Fixed a crash when changing Production Methods or constructing new Urban buildings (CRightClickMenuManager::HandleInput)

Fixed crash when rendering some text (NPdxStringUtils::CompareSIMD)

Colonize State Journal Entry in Learn the Game objective has been reworked to be less bug-prone

Colonization interface should no longer be a source of crashes on Mac/Linux

Linux clients should now be able to connect successfully to a multiplayer game hosted on Mac

Fixed a bug that prevented completion of the Pops panel tutorial due to layout changes

Fixed a crash related to spline network graphics rendering

Trigger breakdowns that include an any_scope_state list will no longer assume the scope is always a country

Proposals to become a subject will no longer be denied due to the prospective overlord already having subjects

The "No Effect" Production Method choice is no longer visible for Vatican City unless monument effects are disabled by a game rule

Regaining a sufficient amount of Prestige should now halt the devolution into a lower Power Rank

It is no longer possible to change another market's goods' tariff policies through the context menu

Several nations with pre-existing colonies at game start now have Interests declared to support the growth of those colonies, where they previously did not

Expand the East Indies Administration no longer allows for transferring a State to another Customs Union member's Colony

Average annual wage breakdown in building panel now takes impact of discrimination on wages into account

Hooked in orphaned event to shatter the East India Company if it breaks free from Great Britain (from "Open Beta Tweaks" mod by One Proud Bavarian and Doodlez)

Impassable provinces can now never be captured in battles, and are excluded from occupation percentage calculations

Several Diplomatic Actions now have proper localized strings rather than unlocalized keys

Mass Migration Target tooltips no longer lies about how long they will remain in effect

Crash Reporter tool should now work correctly on Linux

It is no longer possible to use 'Conquer State' or 'Return State' wargoals on decentralized nations

The Confederate States' Interest Groups now correctly lose their "Supporting an Ongoing Revolution" modifiers after the war is over

Fixed a bug that caused one country to have multiple entries for Release Subject war goal

Requests to join a country's Customs Union are now always passed up the chain to the leader of the Customs Union

Fixed a bug where secessions would not increase the Journal Entry counter towards shattering Qing

If something happens that causes the country targeted for the Improve Relations tutorial challenge to no longer exist, the challenge will now invalidate and restart with a new country

Only slave states will join the CSA in the American Civil War and vice versa (note that unincorporated states such as Florida cannot join a revolution)

Interest Group leaders retiring from political life will no longer be accompanied by a notification claiming they've died

Japanese heirs created via event will no longer spawn with negative age

Taiping Rebellion Diplomatic Play no longer generates Infamy for either side

The Goods navigation link in the notification for Significant Trade Route is no longer broken

"Improve Market Access by Decree" tutorial challenge now requires you to issue the decree in the specified state in order to complete

Legitimacy prediction when forming a new government should now be accurate even when the change involves changing to a new Head of State

It is no longer possible to abuse the "Expand the East Indies Administration" Journal Entry to instantly colonize all of Indonesia

Fixed an issue where historical tariff settings were cleared during initialization

You can no longer become a Protectorate of a country you are opposing in a Diplomatic Play or war

The scroll bar no longer overlaps the text in the Diplomatic Play confirmation window

Poppydock achievement is now triggered by having a level 8 port instead of 8 different ports as intended

Production Methods invalidated by Law changes will now reset immediately upon law enactment

Fix an instance of territory remaining painted with occupation flags after the war has ended

Fixed a crash related to using hotkeys to open lenses

The tooltip for expanding Barracks or Naval Bases will no longer display empty troop allocation change sections

Switching government type should no longer cause Market Access to mysteriously drop to zero

Front Health prediction no longer displays nonsense information if no Generals are present on the Front at all

Land Battle markers should no longer get mixed up for Naval Battle markers and vice versa

Metropolitan Police no longer (falsely) claims it needs Turmoil to be exactly 20% to complete

Reading Campaign achievement now requires 95% literacy or higher, rather than exactly 95% literacy

Power of the Purse naval theory Production Method no longer feature doubled Morale Loss modifiers

A garrisoned battalion can no longer be made to defend in two battles on different fronts simultaneously

Fixed crash when starting a new game related to AccessPlayableCountry UI function

Revolutionary country in the American Civil War will no longer get a generic revolt name instead of their historical name

Fixed an instance of endless recursion in the modifier_building_subsistence_output_mult_desc localization key

Characters already leading expeditions are now excluded from being chosen to lead another expedition

"Manifest Mexico" Achievement is now only possible for Mexico

The Treaty Port in Ceylon is no longer scripted to be on impassable terrain

Government Type concept tooltip trigger breakdown no longer spews error strings when explaining why the player's current government type is active

Recruiting a new commander will no longer display a notification about them moving to the NULL_OBJ HQ

Take on Debt Diplomatic Action will no longer erroneously show a country will accept if you offer an Obligation, as this is not a valid option for this action

Fixed an error in text of "Slavery and Colonial Labor" that was causing error log spam

Issue Decree map list now lists the predicted Authority cost rather than the current cost (which is usually 0)

State regions that are homelands for more than one of your country's primary cultures will no longer be listed repeatedly on the Unification panel

Fixed a bug where the 'Revoke All Claims' wargoal would immediately invalidate in secessions

Oscar Wilde no longer vanishes with the dawning of a new day, as he has now been relegated to the Void for sufficient time for his event to conclude

Market map icon and its tooltip no longer flicker when hovering them

Goods price tooltip should now show up correctly even in isolated markets (fixes GOODS_PRICE_DESC_IN_ISOLATED_MARKET)

Typing space in the console will no longer pause or unpause the game

Added missing heir titles for Zaidi Imamate (fixes HEIR_TITLE_DEFAULT)

Command Economy no longer has itself as a disallowing law (cosmetic bug only)

Momentum now has a proper tooltip

Diplomatic Play scope is now passed to on_sway_offer_rejected on-action rather than country scope

Investment Pool tutorial Journal Entry is now disabled while using the Autonomous Investment game rule

Fixed an issue where the number of battalions on a Front may have an outdated cached value

Fixed a UI caching issue where a character's traits may be shown on a different character

add_religion_standard_of_living_modifier effect now has a proper effect description rather than an unlocalized string

Fixed a cosmetic bug that caused Initial War Support to be listed as 0 instead of 100 in tooltips

Expiring Obligations pop-up no longer references yourself instead of the country with the Obligation

Total Amount of Flotillas tooltip will no longer show unlocalized DIPLO_PLAY_COUNTRY_WARSHIPS_BREAKDOWN key

It should no longer be possible to put Fishing Wharves into a state where no Ownership Production Method is valid

Law Enactment checkpoint toasts no longer claims the law has "advanced" if it has made no progress or regressed

Treaty Port in Chiapas moved to a province that's actually inside state borders

Haitian Independent Payments to France now cease if Haiti no longer exists

Total Weekly (Bureaucracy) Cost tooltip will no longer show unlocalized TOTAL_INSTITUTION_INVESTMENT_LEVELS key

Event "Do You Hear That Too" can no longer occur in NULL_STATE

Fixed a script bug that made it impossible to get the Death from Below Battle Condition

Hudson Bay Company no longer loses its Claim on Alberta after a month

The Decision to "Cancel the Suez Canal Survey" now becomes unavailable after the survey concludes

Hawai'is Ali'i Nui and government type no longer generates error text in tooltips

Unlocalized string "ECONOMIC_SYSTEM_LAW_GROUP" across several game concept tooltips has now been corrected

Fixed typo in Change to Our Customs Union tooltip

Unlocalized string "WARSHIPS_TOTAL" in building tooltips has now been corrected

Fixed a few typos in "Expand the Military" tutorial challenge text

Fixed naming for FSA to match naming for CSA in triggers, and ensures it is set immediately instead of only after the player has clicked the event

Phew!

We're very happy with how Update 1.2 turned out and hope you will be too! We have our amazing beta testers and passionate community mod creators to thank for a lot of it, this update wouldn't have been nearly as balanced and stable as it is if it weren't for all of you. As always we'd love to continue to hear your feedback and make sure to let us know if you run into any other bugs so we can continue to bang the pipes and tune the gears of the game!

After the release of Update 1.2 dev diaries are going to go dark for a couple of weeks or so, but we will be back soon enough with more on what is coming up for Victoria 3 in the near future! Until then!