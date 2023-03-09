Dev Diary #78 - Update 1.2 changelog Part 2

Part 2 of Dev Diary 78
- Complete overhaul of the Trade Routes panel, adding several different views and options to filter, sort, and manage them
- Message Settings control panel can now be used to customize the behavior of notification types, including pausing the game in single player
- Rebindable hotkeys
- Individual notification types can now be toggled to automatically pause the game in singleplayer
- The Population panel now breaks down Pop Consumption and Taxes by strata
- Loyalists and Radicals tooltips now reports which Professions and Interest Groups they can be found in
- Convoy balance is now prominently displayed in the top bar (for countries with a coastline)
- Certain mapmodes now switch with a (configurable) fading animation rather than instantly
- New layout for map interaction panel with minimal buttonification, permitted easier tooltipping and navigation in each entry
- New, better performing construction UI element below the time controls to distinguish private from government construction
- Journal Entry panel can now display its progress as a progress bar, and display all conditional triggers (success/fail/timeout) as well as the effects that would happen
- There is now an Important Action for when a Decision is available for you to take
- Map Interaction List layout has been changed to improve tooltip usability
- Literacy map mode
- Infamy map mode
- Global population map mode
- Goods in specific markets can now be pinned and tracked in the Outliner
- Lens bar icons will now take up the entire width of the screen depending on resolution, rather than always 15 per row
- All characters, not just Generals and Admirals, can now be pinned to the Outliner
- Production Methods now display a short summary of what they do without having to read the tooltip (inspired by the Visual Methods mod by FUN)
- Morale for each side is now displayed on the Battle list item in the Front panel
- A more compact variant of the Front map marker is now shown if a side doesn't have any troops there
- Diplomatic Action map interaction list now shows a column for "Will Accept" / "Will Accept with Obligation". Inspired by "Deal or No Deal? Diplomatic UI Expanded" mod by Luk_Zloty
- Numerous improvements to notifications such as price reports, mobilization, and declared interests to reduce notification spam
- Shortcut Ctrl+B now pauses/unpauses the construction queue
- It is now possible to see a tooltip breakdown of a side in a battle ended up with the number of initial units they did
- C is now a shortcut for the "Confirm" action, such as default event options
- Notification Feed items now animate properly and remember their states
- Heatmap colors and values have been updated to make them easier to read, especially in states with low concentrations of something (Inspired by "Practical Heatmaps" mod by Ronin Szaky)
- State images now include animated visual effects
- Control buttons for Main Menu, Vickypedia, Message Settings, and Music Player in the top right corner now have tooltips
- Diplomatic Action tooltips now list correct values for any potential income transfers involved in the pact
- Institution tooltips now display their actual, scaled effect due to the investment level, not just the per-level values
- Buildings under construction are now excluded from Productivity comparisons
- The Expand Building map interaction list now display the amount of available Peasants and Unemployed in the state
- The 4 most consumed goods are now displayed in Pop Lists (Inspired by "Visible Pop Needs" mod by Apprehensive-Tank213)
- Interest Group panel and tooltip now displays their number of Loyalists and Radicals
- The Pop's number of Loyalists and Radicals are now displayed in Pop Lists
- Details on the Investment Pool is now displayed in the Buildings / Construction tab
- The "Map List" is now referred to as "Ledger", and includes a mapmode dropdown
- Expand Building map list panel now includes information on state Infrastructure and Labor
- Total Pop Size is now displayed on the Overview tab as well as the Economy tab in the Pop panel
- Ongoing Naval Battles are now accessible through the War panel
- Conscript troops are now illustrated by an image suitable for their Production Methods
- When starting a Naval Invasion, the number of Battalions and current Mobilization level is now displayed for each General
- The meter on the Battle panel will now more reliably track the progression and predict the outcome of a battle
- Currently unavailable Diplomatic Plays are now shown on the country panel in a special section, making it easier to determine why they're unavailable
- Expand Building map list panel now display Taxation Capacity instead of Productivity when building Government Administrations
- Convoys tooltip now turns into a paged list after 10 items instead of potentially expanding to fill the whole screen
- Interest Groups will now show their Approval when pinned to the Outliner
- The names of Battle Conditions are now displayed alongside their icons
- Clicking the High Tensions alert will now open the Diplomacy interface instead of doing nothing
- Total population per strata is now shown on the Population panel and Standard of Living tooltip
- Literacy is now tracked over time and can be displayed in a chart
- The effects of Turmoil on Construction Efficiency is now more clearly signaled in the Construction Queue
- Front panel header now provides a navigational link to its Diplomatic Play even if it has not yet become a War
- Attempting to form a low Legitimacy government now produces a warning confirmation box
- Demoralized Manpower is now displayed on the Battle panel
- Standard of Living Factors tooltip now includes impact from Pop Consumption
- Added the Show More button to see the full breakdown of chart legends on the State Population tab as well
- Improved explanation for why a state's Market Access is suffering
- Improved Bureaucracy Usage tooltip on State and Pop levels
- Notification rebalancing to decrease the frequency of the worst offenders
- Tooltipping the "Tariffs Paid" value now produces a proper nested tooltip rather than an unlocalized string
- The endgame screen is now clearer about the fact that it's possible to continue playing past the end-date
- Goods Consumption factors are now added to the reasons for Radicals/Loyalists tooltip
- "Involved in conflict" map mode is now switched to be the default only once you have taken a side in a Diplomatic Play
- Pop Needs tooltip is now more readable
- Generals and Admirals are now more open about which HQ they belong to
- Battle tooltips now include Manpower metrics as well as Battalion/Flotilla numbers
- The Journal Entry and Player Objectives outliner widgets are now more compact
- The Convoy Cost tooltip on the Trade Route item now produces explanatory information when it is zero
- Very long player names will now elide properly with a trailing ellipsis in the outliner
- Goods tooltip "Go To Details" button will now navigate to the relevant detail panel depending on if a state/market context exist or not
- New game concepts for the terms "Popup", "Feed", and "Toast"
- Stray newlines are now omitted from Production Method tooltips
- Overhaul of Construction Queue related code to optimize performance and improve Autonomous Investments
- Optimized country trends to reduce memory usage
- Optimized Pop Need caches to reduce memory usage
- Optimization of Trade Route map interaction code to eliminate lag spikes
- Reworked the Outliner Construction Queue to be considerably faster when many buildings construct at once
- Optimized building map markers when constructing buildings in a state with a lot of Turmoil
- Optimizations to pollution VFX particle counts
- Improved performance when adding new buildings to the bottom of a very large construction queue
- Increased the cutoff for what qualifies as a very small pop that should be merged into larger pops for performance reasons
- Building Power Plants now cause a representative building model to appear in city hubs
- Whaling Stations now have unique Production Method icons
- Smoke plumes produced during and after battles have been visually enhanced
- The presence of a Mass Migration Target in a state will now increase the number of Horse & Carriages on the roads
- Revised table shader for improved lighting, tweaked transition between table and background
- Flamethrower VFX is now improved when observing from different camera angles
- Korean: Fixed placeholder text in Downsize Building tooltip
- Chinese: Ensures tooltip for Interest Group Pop Attraction works even when a different delimiter than colon is used
- Polish: typo that caused an unlocalized string to appear is now fixed in REVOLUTIONS_PROGRESS_TOOLTIP
- Polish: concept_budget_construction_goods no longer generates errors
- Fixed a reference to unlocalized key concept_promoting in the Interest Group tutorial
- Fixed a reference to unlocalized key sepoy_mutiny for the war between East India Company and Hindustan
- English: fixed a typo in DIPLOMATIC_ACCEPTANCE_NO_CUSTOMS_UNION
- Polish: Fixed a missing space in the date string between the weekday and the month
- New UI function MakeScope available for all UI types with a corresponding scope type, letting modders add scripted GUIs, access saved variables and modifiers in UI script, etc
- Journal Entries can now define scripted buttons with custom triggers and effects
- Diplomatic Plays can now be scripted with unique Relations requirements rather than being contingent on the same define
- New effect set_ruling_party added
- AI Strategies now have improved script comment documentation
- References to unlocalized text in GUI script will now throw errors
- Building group inheritance has been reworked to ensure overridden settings will always supercede default ones across the hierarchy
- There is now a "governments" history step after Interest Group/Party setup but before elections that can be used to more precise political setups
- New on-actions: on_secession_start and on_secession_end
- Console command "investment_pool" will add money to investment pool
- was_formed_from = TAG trigger added to check which country definition a new country was originally
- New flag definition for a potential USA formed by Michigan
- New script effect set_available_for_autonomous_investment to allow/disallow autonomous investment for certain building types in particular states
- Diplomatic Plays can now be scripted with settings on whether starting wargoals should generate Infamy
- Added new defines for fine-tuning of casualties caused by manpower vs casualties caused by Offense/Defense
- remove_war_goal effect is now allowed to remove the last wargoal from a diplomatic play or war
- Tariffs are no longer collected for routes between countries with Trade Agreement pacts
- Fixed an issue where re-mobilization of battalions involved in a naval invasion could cause multiple simultaneous landing battles
- Countries that cease to exist for unrelated reasons will now be properly removed from wars, ensuring the war will conclude eventually
- Characters now perish from natural causes at a more natural pace
- Fixed crash that occasionally happened while removing manpower from combat units (CCombatUnit::RemoveManpower)
- Countries can now start Diplomatic Plays to Transfer Subject even if their Relations with the subject (rather than the overlord) is too good
- Fixed an Out-Of-Sync error in multiplayer related to elections
- Fixes an issue where Britain taking a Treaty Port in Great Qing would not properly end the Opium War
- States which border each other only by provinces considered Impassable will no longer be treated as adjacent
- It is no longer possible to queue up multiple levels of a Canal, Skyscraper, or other single-level building while there is a level already in the queue
- Fixed a bug that caused generals to stand by in some cases rather than assign themselves to the new front after having won a naval invasion landing battle
- Fixed an Out-Of-Sync error in multiplayer related to Diplomatic Plays
- Sway interface will no longer pretend the AI will accept an offer they wouldn't when there is another offer they would
- Winning a battle on an ally's front should no longer result in only capturing a single province
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to start a Unification Play for a country that had already been formed
- Fixed a bug that caused wargoals to not invalidate despite their holder or target no longer existing, resulting in wars continuing with no wargoals
- Fixed a bug where if slavery had already been abolished/expanded before the revolution meter hits 100%, the American Civil War would fail to trigger or revolt with the wrong configuration of states
- Fixed a bug that caused Generals to go home and Stand By when a front is destroyed but a new one created in the exact same place
- Become Protectorate proposals will now work even when one party is a junior in a Customs Union, and will supersede that pact
- The game now pauses correctly on the end date even in multiplayer
- Fix out-of-bounds charts after switching countries
- Fix out-of-bounds charts when viewing other countries
- Fix map graphics and name flickering when the Culture map mode is activated
- Countries with Slave Trade will now stop importing slaves if there are no available jobs for them to fill
- The last Interest Group in government will now never spontaneously leave it under any circumstances
- Enacting an Opium Ban as Great Qing no longer removes buildings other than Opium Plantation from the build queue
- Highly developed states no longer display GDP incorrectly or with negative values
- Overseas battalions with reduced Supply can no longer regain Morale in excess of that Supply score
- Countries currently involved in an Independence War will no longer be annexed due to a (minor) Unification
- The American Civil War will no longer end with the Union in a never-ending revolutionary state in case of a CSA win
- Fixed several hundred land provinces incorrectly marked with Ocean terrain
- Mobilized troops now properly demobilize when abandoning a side in a Diplomatic Play by setting your stance back to Neutral
- A new ruler assigned via Election will now apply their Traits' country modifiers immediately upon taking office
- Fixed a crash related to CPdxDynamicTypeArray
- Fixed a crash that could happen when establishing a new trade route immediately after game start
- Secessionist radical pops will now properly deradicalize once they have seceded
- Fixed a bug that caused GUI elements in a certain part of the screen to become unclickable / unresponsive after one party had backed down from a Play
- It is no longer possible to sway members of Customs Unions with the promise of "independence" from it
- Fixed a crash related to CPdxRobinHoodTable
- The East India Company is now annexed upon its formation of India rather than continuing to exist on the map
- Fixed an Out-Of-Sync error in multiplayer related to queueing a new building as a client hotjoins
- It should now be possible to gain Achievements available only to particular countries even after having won as a revolution in that country
- China now causes Diplomatic Incidents in the home regions of all Christian Great Powers as part of the Heavenly Kingdom event chain, rather than the other way around (all Christian Great Powers causing Diplomatic Incidents in China)
- Annexing a country through unification (e.g. the Hudson Bay Company or Columbia District) will now inherit their claims
- Overlords that form new nations will now always take any Homelands of the new nation from their Subjects in the process
- Make Puppet Diplomatic Play can no longer be used on an independent Major Power or higher
- Fixed a bug where the Discrimination modifier to Political Strength was not properly applied in some cases
- Buildings panel interface should no longer be a source of crashes
- It is no longer possible to Humiliate a country twice in the same war
- A subject gained through the Transfer Subject war goal should no longer come with some of their land permanently occupied
- Fixed rare crash when validating Production Methods (CBuildingManager::ValidateBuildingProductionMethodsIfNeeded)
- Fix an issue with land trade routes being invalidated due to shipping lane effectiveness not taking land trade capacity into account
- Fixed the confusing tooltip and excessive script error spamming for decisions to purchase the Suez or Panama Canal rights
- A country that has been called into a Diplomatic Play by using an Obligation can no longer decide to abandon the country that called in the Obligation
- Production Methods validated by Laws will now be set according to the new Laws if the building changes countries
- Peace Treaty notification should now always contain information about the peace deal
- Fixed a crash related to country information panels
- Fixed a crash related to the battle information panel
- Players rejoining a multiplayer game should no longer experience an Out-Of-Sync error related to trade routes
- Fixed a bug where war reparations could under some circumstances be applied twice to the same country in the same war
- Liberating a Subject that is also inside a Customs Union no longer removes them from the Customs Union rather than release them from their overlord
- Transfer Subject Diplomatic Play can no longer be used on Personal Unions
- Nation Above Self Journal Entry will now complete if the relevant Interest Groups are either Marginalized or Suppressed, instead of (impossibly) requiring both to be true
- Tutorial windows triggered from Journal Entries will now close if their associated Journal Entry is invalidated
- Generals can no longer be selected as both advancer and defenders in two separate battles at the same time due to them breaking out on the same tick
- Invalid war goals no longer cause war support to freeze at 0
- Liberating a Subject of a Subject now makes them independent rather than a Subject of their former Overlord's Overlord
- Should Turkey puppet Egypt, they will not get the Veiled Protectorate Journal Entry as this would cause them to worsen Relations with themselves
- Fixed a bug that caused Interest Group Approval to go sky-high when close to 0% Clout
- It is now possible to mobilize a General despite their HQ being partially occupied
- Fixed a crash that could happen when opening the building tab while the Expand Building map interaction was open
- Grand Principalities are no longer unfairly excluded from German Unification Journal Entries
- It is no longer possible to start to incorporate a colonizing state whose colony growth has been temporarily blocked, e.g. due to a Claim
- Fixed a crash when changing Production Methods or constructing new Urban buildings (CRightClickMenuManager::HandleInput)
- Fixed crash when rendering some text (NPdxStringUtils::CompareSIMD)
- Colonize State Journal Entry in Learn the Game objective has been reworked to be less bug-prone
- Colonization interface should no longer be a source of crashes on Mac/Linux
- Linux clients should now be able to connect successfully to a multiplayer game hosted on Mac
- Fixed a bug that prevented completion of the Pops panel tutorial due to layout changes
- Fixed a crash related to spline network graphics rendering
- Trigger breakdowns that include an any_scope_state list will no longer assume the scope is always a country
- Proposals to become a subject will no longer be denied due to the prospective overlord already having subjects
- The "No Effect" Production Method choice is no longer visible for Vatican City unless monument effects are disabled by a game rule
- Regaining a sufficient amount of Prestige should now halt the devolution into a lower Power Rank
- It is no longer possible to change another market's goods' tariff policies through the context menu
- Several nations with pre-existing colonies at game start now have Interests declared to support the growth of those colonies, where they previously did not
- Expand the East Indies Administration no longer allows for transferring a State to another Customs Union member's Colony
- Average annual wage breakdown in building panel now takes impact of discrimination on wages into account
- Hooked in orphaned event to shatter the East India Company if it breaks free from Great Britain (from "Open Beta Tweaks" mod by One Proud Bavarian and Doodlez)
- Impassable provinces can now never be captured in battles, and are excluded from occupation percentage calculations
- Several Diplomatic Actions now have proper localized strings rather than unlocalized keys
- Mass Migration Target tooltips no longer lies about how long they will remain in effect
- Crash Reporter tool should now work correctly on Linux
- It is no longer possible to use 'Conquer State' or 'Return State' wargoals on decentralized nations
- The Confederate States' Interest Groups now correctly lose their "Supporting an Ongoing Revolution" modifiers after the war is over
- Fixed a bug that caused one country to have multiple entries for Release Subject war goal
- Requests to join a country's Customs Union are now always passed up the chain to the leader of the Customs Union
- Fixed a bug where secessions would not increase the Journal Entry counter towards shattering Qing
- If something happens that causes the country targeted for the Improve Relations tutorial challenge to no longer exist, the challenge will now invalidate and restart with a new country
- Only slave states will join the CSA in the American Civil War and vice versa (note that unincorporated states such as Florida cannot join a revolution)
- Interest Group leaders retiring from political life will no longer be accompanied by a notification claiming they've died
- Japanese heirs created via event will no longer spawn with negative age
- Taiping Rebellion Diplomatic Play no longer generates Infamy for either side
- The Goods navigation link in the notification for Significant Trade Route is no longer broken
- "Improve Market Access by Decree" tutorial challenge now requires you to issue the decree in the specified state in order to complete
- Legitimacy prediction when forming a new government should now be accurate even when the change involves changing to a new Head of State
- It is no longer possible to abuse the "Expand the East Indies Administration" Journal Entry to instantly colonize all of Indonesia
- Fixed an issue where historical tariff settings were cleared during initialization
- You can no longer become a Protectorate of a country you are opposing in a Diplomatic Play or war
- The scroll bar no longer overlaps the text in the Diplomatic Play confirmation window
- Poppydock achievement is now triggered by having a level 8 port instead of 8 different ports as intended
- Production Methods invalidated by Law changes will now reset immediately upon law enactment
- Fix an instance of territory remaining painted with occupation flags after the war has ended
- Fixed a crash related to using hotkeys to open lenses
- The tooltip for expanding Barracks or Naval Bases will no longer display empty troop allocation change sections
- Switching government type should no longer cause Market Access to mysteriously drop to zero
- Front Health prediction no longer displays nonsense information if no Generals are present on the Front at all
- Land Battle markers should no longer get mixed up for Naval Battle markers and vice versa
- Metropolitan Police no longer (falsely) claims it needs Turmoil to be exactly 20% to complete
- Reading Campaign achievement now requires 95% literacy or higher, rather than exactly 95% literacy
- Power of the Purse naval theory Production Method no longer feature doubled Morale Loss modifiers
- A garrisoned battalion can no longer be made to defend in two battles on different fronts simultaneously
- Fixed crash when starting a new game related to AccessPlayableCountry UI function
- Revolutionary country in the American Civil War will no longer get a generic revolt name instead of their historical name
- Fixed an instance of endless recursion in the modifier_building_subsistence_output_mult_desc localization key
- Characters already leading expeditions are now excluded from being chosen to lead another expedition
- "Manifest Mexico" Achievement is now only possible for Mexico
- The Treaty Port in Ceylon is no longer scripted to be on impassable terrain
- Government Type concept tooltip trigger breakdown no longer spews error strings when explaining why the player's current government type is active
- Recruiting a new commander will no longer display a notification about them moving to the NULL_OBJ HQ
- Take on Debt Diplomatic Action will no longer erroneously show a country will accept if you offer an Obligation, as this is not a valid option for this action
- Fixed an error in text of "Slavery and Colonial Labor" that was causing error log spam
- Issue Decree map list now lists the predicted Authority cost rather than the current cost (which is usually 0)
- State regions that are homelands for more than one of your country's primary cultures will no longer be listed repeatedly on the Unification panel
- Fixed a bug where the 'Revoke All Claims' wargoal would immediately invalidate in secessions
- Oscar Wilde no longer vanishes with the dawning of a new day, as he has now been relegated to the Void for sufficient time for his event to conclude
- Market map icon and its tooltip no longer flicker when hovering them
- Goods price tooltip should now show up correctly even in isolated markets (fixes GOODS_PRICE_DESC_IN_ISOLATED_MARKET)
- Typing space in the console will no longer pause or unpause the game
- Added missing heir titles for Zaidi Imamate (fixes HEIR_TITLE_DEFAULT)
- Command Economy no longer has itself as a disallowing law (cosmetic bug only)
- Momentum now has a proper tooltip
- Diplomatic Play scope is now passed to on_sway_offer_rejected on-action rather than country scope
- Investment Pool tutorial Journal Entry is now disabled while using the Autonomous Investment game rule
- Fixed an issue where the number of battalions on a Front may have an outdated cached value
- Fixed a UI caching issue where a character's traits may be shown on a different character
- add_religion_standard_of_living_modifier effect now has a proper effect description rather than an unlocalized string
- Fixed a cosmetic bug that caused Initial War Support to be listed as 0 instead of 100 in tooltips
- Expiring Obligations pop-up no longer references yourself instead of the country with the Obligation
- Total Amount of Flotillas tooltip will no longer show unlocalized DIPLO_PLAY_COUNTRY_WARSHIPS_BREAKDOWN key
- It should no longer be possible to put Fishing Wharves into a state where no Ownership Production Method is valid
- Law Enactment checkpoint toasts no longer claims the law has "advanced" if it has made no progress or regressed
- Treaty Port in Chiapas moved to a province that's actually inside state borders
- Haitian Independent Payments to France now cease if Haiti no longer exists
- Total Weekly (Bureaucracy) Cost tooltip will no longer show unlocalized TOTAL_INSTITUTION_INVESTMENT_LEVELS key
- Event "Do You Hear That Too" can no longer occur in NULL_STATE
- Fixed a script bug that made it impossible to get the Death from Below Battle Condition
- Hudson Bay Company no longer loses its Claim on Alberta after a month
- The Decision to "Cancel the Suez Canal Survey" now becomes unavailable after the survey concludes
- Hawai'is Ali'i Nui and government type no longer generates error text in tooltips
- Unlocalized string "ECONOMIC_SYSTEM_LAW_GROUP" across several game concept tooltips has now been corrected
- Fixed typo in Change to Our Customs Union tooltip
- Unlocalized string "WARSHIPS_TOTAL" in building tooltips has now been corrected
- Fixed a few typos in "Expand the Military" tutorial challenge text
- Fixed naming for FSA to match naming for CSA in triggers, and ensures it is set immediately instead of only after the player has clicked the event
Phew!
We're very happy with how Update 1.2 turned out and hope you will be too! We have our amazing beta testers and passionate community mod creators to thank for a lot of it, this update wouldn't have been nearly as balanced and stable as it is if it weren't for all of you. As always we'd love to continue to hear your feedback and make sure to let us know if you run into any other bugs so we can continue to bang the pipes and tune the gears of the game!
After the release of Update 1.2 dev diaries are going to go dark for a couple of weeks or so, but we will be back soon enough with more on what is coming up for Victoria 3 in the near future! Until then!
