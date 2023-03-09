 Skip to content

Apex Point update for 9 March 2023

Update V0.028.5

Build 10730171 · Last edited by Wendy

-Added 3440x1440 resolution support
-Fixed a save bug with the "LA2" gearbox
-Added a new bodykit for the "AE86"
-Improved the input sensitivity for the clutch, handbrake, shift buttons, and more
-Fixed paint bugs with the aftermarket "AE86" suspension
-Improved the camera height for the "S100P"
-Fixed the cursor bug in the dyno mode

