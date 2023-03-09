-Added 3440x1440 resolution support
-Fixed a save bug with the "LA2" gearbox
-Added a new bodykit for the "AE86"
-Improved the input sensitivity for the clutch, handbrake, shift buttons, and more
-Fixed paint bugs with the aftermarket "AE86" suspension
-Improved the camera height for the "S100P"
-Fixed the cursor bug in the dyno mode
Apex Point update for 9 March 2023
Update V0.028.5
-Added 3440x1440 resolution support
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update