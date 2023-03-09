Update V0.028.5

-Added 3440x1440 resolution support

-Fixed a save bug with the "LA2" gearbox

-Added a new bodykit for the "AE86"

-Improved the input sensitivity for the clutch, handbrake, shift buttons, and more

-Fixed paint bugs with the aftermarket "AE86" suspension

-Improved the camera height for the "S100P"

-Fixed the cursor bug in the dyno mode