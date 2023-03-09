- Fixed the bug that the name displayed as a number when there are children who can be educated
- When locating a city, the camera will no longer be automatically zoomed in
- Fixed the problem that the family relationship was displayed incorrectly in some cases
- Fixed some bugs that would occur after the head of the family abdicated
中华一商 update for 9 March 2023
V1.1.3-patch2 update
