 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

中华一商 update for 9 March 2023

V1.1.3-patch2 update

Share · View all patches · Build 10730078 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the bug that the name displayed as a number when there are children who can be educated
  2. When locating a city, the camera will no longer be automatically zoomed in
  3. Fixed the problem that the family relationship was displayed incorrectly in some cases
  4. Fixed some bugs that would occur after the head of the family abdicated

Changed files in this update

Depot 2101081
  • Loading history…
Depot 2101082
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link