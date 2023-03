Share · View all patches · Build 10729968 · Last edited 9 March 2023 – 15:39:30 UTC by Wendy

Ruins have been updated with a focus on the players feedback and wishes.

The update includes the following:

Updated graphics in a large number of areas.

Balancing of puzzles for a more enjoyable experience.

Small bug fixes

We will continue to keep the game updated with new features and content, coming in the future!

Mathias