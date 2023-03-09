Patch v0.1.2
Fixed:
- Upgraded game engine to Unreal 4.27
- Reworked Quick Save system
- Added Steam Cloud Save support
- Fixed a randomly occurring crash when loading a save. (FRenderResource Error)
- Fixed duplicate guns from spawning after loading a save from the main menu.
- Fixed a bug where the game could autosave while you were dead.
- Normalized HMD direction for HMD Oriented movement.
- Fixed a visual bug with the data upload terminals in Mission 04.
- Fixed a possible issue with the game losing focus when starting.
- Fixed the game sound being muted when not in focus.
- Fixed ‘Health Already Full’ display message on HUD.
- Fixed another bug where you could exit Map Mode without losing the green wireframe vision.
- Guns now start reloaded at the beginning of a mission, if the ammo is available in pouch.
- Slightly increased player bullet velocity during slowmotion.
- Added option to select either left or right hand in the Rocket Boost Orientation setting.
- Slightly increased canvas size of PDA Menu to make space for future content.
- Added a slight amount of air-control when rocket jumping.
- Slightly reduced max health of the weakpoints of the last boss. (Boss difficulty will get further polished in a future update, more consistent AI and pathing e.g.)
Known issues:
- Some visual effects behave differently in slowmotion in this engine version, I will manually fix these in the coming days.
- The background music during the arena battles can make a stutter when you exit slowmotion.
- Previous Quick Saves will be lost because of the reworked system. You will still keep your unlocked mission progress in the Select Mission screen, but you’ll have to start from the beginning of the mission if you had quit the game half-way after your last play session. Sorry for this inconvenience!
Changed files in this update