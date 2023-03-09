 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Winter Falling update for 9 March 2023

Weekly Update #12: Covid

Share · View all patches · Build 10729850 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Afternoon everyone!
Updates are a bit delayed, because I've been sick. Got covid again. Fun times.
I'm sending a new build with some bugfixes and better balance.
Not all time is wasted! ːsteamhappyː
Thank you,
Arek

(Current version - 3.87)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1285061
  • Loading history…
Depot 1285062
  • Loading history…
Depot 1285063
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link