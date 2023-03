Share · View all patches · Build 10729813 · Last edited 9 March 2023 – 14:46:03 UTC by Wendy

Hi, how are you?

I'm inching closer to solving the problem where the submit button doesn't work, which keeps some players from starting levels 🤦

This update addresses this issue. Thanks a lot to the community for helping troubleshoot this issue 🙏︎

See you in the next update changelog! Have a great weekend!

Infinite Bliss ✨