 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue: Genesia update for 9 March 2023

hotfix 0.8.0.0d

Share · View all patches · Build 10729785 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
QoL

  • Option change to Auto-Level-up, now has 3 option

    • Manual - you press The level-up button for One-level-up at once, you exit the card selection on each level-up
    • Automatic - you automatically level-up everytime you can level-up
    • Semi-automatic - You press the level-up button to level-up, you exit the card selection after you done all your left-over level-up
Changes
  • Shaman staff active talent's goblins now also scale defence and damage mitigation from player
Fixes
  • Aim line being invisible
  • Fix endscreen saying you unlocked new soul-shop upgrade when you died (and you didnt)
  • Tech-goblins not having animations
  • Void Magnet not being capped at 50

Changed files in this update

Depot 2067921
  • Loading history…
Depot 2067922
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link