hotfix 0.8.0.0d

QoL
-
Option change to Auto-Level-up, now has 3 option
- Manual - you press The level-up button for One-level-up at once, you exit the card selection on each level-up
- Automatic - you automatically level-up everytime you can level-up
- Semi-automatic - You press the level-up button to level-up, you exit the card selection after you done all your left-over level-up
Changes
- Shaman staff active talent's goblins now also scale defence and damage mitigation from player
Fixes
- Aim line being invisible
- Fix endscreen saying you unlocked new soul-shop upgrade when you died (and you didnt)
- Tech-goblins not having animations
- Void Magnet not being capped at 50
Changed files in this update