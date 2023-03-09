Railbound v2.02 (Mar 9th 2023) - Deck Verified Update

In update v2.02 we focused on solving minor problems that could occur when playing on the Steam Deck - and we can now proudly show off the green checkbox on our store page!
Patch notes for Railbound v2.02:
- Railbound is now Steam Deck verified!
- Steam Deck version now supports both gamepad and cursor-based inputs,
- Steam Deck version now defaults to Borderless window mode,
- > Previously, switching to Fullscreen mode would result in game crashes which is why we left only this option enabled,
- Hidden social buttons in the Steam Deck version,
- Added commit ID to watermark info in the main menu to help us figure out what was the origin of the current build,
- Updated in-game credits,
