CIRCUS UPDATE, Android release and a new game!

Hi folks!

After a bit of a hiatus, I'm pleased to share what I've been working on for the past few months!

New folk classes and challenge mode, all based around the troubadour class! Thew come with new weapons and abilities never seen before in the game!

I also added a new challenge mode that allows you to have fun with the new classes, I hope you'll like it!

ANDROID RELEASE

The game is now available on the Google Play store! If you wanted to take your folks on the go, it's now possible!

GET THE GAME ON GOOGLE PLAY

NEXT GAME : ROOTOWN

I've started work on my next game : ROOTOWN, a cute and chill tree growing/farming sim. You can already wishlist it on steam! I'm planning to release the game by July if all goes according to plan!

CHECK OUT ROOTOWN ON STEAM

A BIG THANK YOU

As always, thank you all for your support! I'm trying to scale up my one-man studio and get funding to hire some cool game devs and pixel artist friends of mine. As I'm working on a new game, I can't say when I'll be adding new content to Tinyfolks, but I'll at least try and get the game on iOS in the next few months!

Love

Pierre